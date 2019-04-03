It’s been a quick turnaround since Baylor punched its ticket to the Final Four with a victory over Iowa on Monday night in Greensboro, N.C.
But we’re getting our heads around the Baylor versus Oregon game, which will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on Friday from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Ducks feature one of college basketball’s best guards in Sabrina Ionescu, who has an impressive eight triple-doubles this season. She’ll test Baylor’s stingy defense and it could make for a great one-on-one matchup between Ionescu and Lady Bear defensive stopper DiDi Richards.
The Trib swapped insights with The Oregonian beat writer James Crepea, and he gave us a look at the Ducks going into the national semifinal matchup on Friday.
What does Kelly Graves bring to the table that has elevated Oregon to the next level as a national competitor?
On the court, Graves brings an offensive style that is high-scoring, heavy on threes, provides freedom for players and is fun to watch and, I’m sure, fun to play. Recruiting is an obvious factor and his success at Gonzaga, combined with the resources of Oregon, has led to great results. Off the court, Graves is an engaging, fun guy. He’s someone you want as a leader of a program.
Oregon made it to the Elite Eight the last two seasons. This year the Ducks broke through to their first Final Four. What has been the difference-maker?
Experience. This is a veteran group and they readily admit they were not ready for the biggest stage 2 years ago. They were closer but not quite there last year. This year its experience, plus the development of (sophomore forward) Satou Sabally that has been the biggest difference.
Sabrina Ionescu will be the only first-team All-American guard that Baylor faces this season. Baylor’s DiDi Richards has been the Lady Bears’ designated shut-down defender, specifically tasked with keeping opponents from lighting things up from 3-point range. What kind of different things can Ionescu throw at Baylor to get the Ducks in a rhythm offensively?
Ionescu can do most anything, though she doesn’t need to play hero ball for Oregon to win. When she’s facilitating, there are few passers better than her. She’s a great shooter and confident from anywhere on the floor. Oregon can get her in ball screens and pick-and-rolls and free up Sabally and Ruthy Hebard or swing passes to Boleyn and Maite Cazorla.
Oregon has matched up with Cal, Stanford and Mississippi State this season, all of which have size in the frontcourt. Can you draw any comparisons from any of those to Baylor’s Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox?
The closest has to be Stanford, because it has the depth to go along with its size. The game in Palo Alto was a massacre. The game in Las Vegas was masterful strategy by Tara Vanderveer to wear down Hebard and Ionescu tried to do too much. Brown and Cox are the best tandem Oregon will face, but tempo they’re closest to Stanford. Cal is simply not anywhere near as skilled and Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan is probably the best center in the country but is not particularly quick.
What would a win and potential national championship mean for Oregon? What would a loss mean to the program?
Extending an already historic run only further raises the profile of the program nationally. This team is very popular in Eugene already and would be extreme if Oregon wins it all. A loss will hurt, but at this point the program has achieved progress this season. The only way it would truly sting is if Ionescu enters the WNBA.
How do you see things playing out and what’s your score prediction?
To me, this all comes down to how well Oregon shoots the 3, and that’s on Erin Boley as much as anyone. I’m giving Ionescu, Brown and Cox all their offensive prowess. It’s whether Ruthy Hebard can stay on the floor from foul trouble and fatigue to keep Brown in any check and whether the Ducks can hit 12-plus threes. If they do that, Baylor probably needs 5-plus more twos to win. Having said all that, I think this could go either way. I’ll say Baylor 82 Oregon 80, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if it’s the reverse.