It is said that the most improvement for college basketball players happens between their freshman and sophomore seasons.
That’s understandable, considering the experience factor and familiarity with the system with a full year under their belts. With all of that, of course, comes confidence. And that was evident as Moon Ursin went off for a career-high 13 points in No. 4 Baylor’s season-opening victory, 100-39, over Nicholls State Tuesday evening inside the Ferrell Center.
The sophomore, who smiled after most of her made buckets a year ago, wasn’t fazed as she hit three straight 3-pointers. After each make, as her teammates high-fived her and the crowd of nearly 5,000 Baylor fans rose to their feet, Ursin looked unfazed as she ran down the floor. She didn’t smile until she left the court at halftime, more than a minute after she sank a fas- break layup.
That shows confidence, and that’s how Ursin played.
“Coach has been telling me in practice to shoot the ball, my teammates have been encouraging me to shoot the ball,” Ursin said. “It’s different from last year. I’m trying to be more confident day by day, and I’m just taking it a shot at a time.
“So tonight, I was open, my teammates found on the perimeter, and I saw one fall, and I saw the second one fall and after that I saw the third one, and it just felt good to be able to knock those shots down.”
As Ursin spoke, Kalani Brown nodded her head. The senior post knows how things can improve from the freshman to sophomore season, as Brown averaged 9.3 points in 14.4 minutes her first year before she increased her production to 15.4 points in 21.4 minutes a year later as a unanimous selection to the all-Big 12 first team.
Ursin earned her first start a year ago when the Lady Bears traveled to Nicholls State, less than an hour from her home town of Destrehan, La. It was there that she scored her previous season high of 11 points.
“I’ve been working on (my shot) a lot,” Ursin said. “Then I’ve been working on getting to the paint on one of our plays. Coach tells me that I elevate so high I can get up in the air and just knock down that shot. Then ball handling I’m trying to get that together so I can possibly relieve one of the guards if needed. I’ve definitely been working on my shot a lot. You know, Juicy (Landrum) is a 3-point threat. It’s always OK to have another one.”
The Lady Bears have plenty of threats all over the court, something that head coach Kim Mulkey addressed multiple times after Baylor’s season opening win. The Lady Bears are now 14-0 in season openers at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor tied a program record with seven different players in double figures — Ursin (13), Brown (13), DiDi Richards (12), Caitlin Bickle (12), Chloe Jackson (10), NaLyssa Smith (10) and Queen Egbo (10).
The Lady Bears finished the game shooting 60.9 percent from the floor as 24 of their 42 made buckets were layups.
“I thought that everybody looked for their shot, very unselfish basketball team,” Mulkey said. “I think as you saw, we can score a lot of points, I can run a lot of different things. I have big-big at the post, and I have athletic big at the post. I think the quickness on the perimeter is above average.”
While that quickness certainly helps when it comes to fast break — Baylor had 18 points in transition on the night — it definitely impacts the defensive end.
After the Lady Bears gave up 61 points against Texas A&M-Commerce in the second exhibition contest last Thursday, Mulkey wasn’t pleased with what she saw from her team defensively.
“In practice after that game, we pretty much did defense the whole time,” Brown said. “It was an emphasis. I’m glad that we came out, and our defensive display was really good.”
Baylor held Nicholls State to 22.6 percent shooting from the floor, while the Lady Bears scored 32 points off 22 turnovers.
“I thought our help-side defense was better,” Mulkey said. “I thought we moved our feet better We focused on that all week, and we did things a lot better on the defensive end.”
Baylor will be back on the court Thursday, when it hosts Saint Francis (Pa.) University at 7 p.m.