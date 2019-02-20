Defense wins championships, so it’s no mistake that the Baylor Lady Bears cherish that end of the floor.
On a night when Baylor seemed a little herky-jerky on the offensive end, the Lady Bears doubled down on defense and got what they came for.
Top-ranked Baylor’s 80-40 victory over Kansas on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship, marking the Lady Bears’ ninth consecutive such title and their 10th in program history.
The win set off a confetti-saturated celebration as Baylor (24-1, 14-0 Big 12) hoisted the Big 12 championship trophy, cut down the nets and mingled with fans to the tune of plenty of championship-style music.
“We’re not just one of the other sports here, we are the program that national people recognize,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey told the Ferrell Center crowd over the public-address system as the postgame party got started.
Baylor Lady Bears clinch share of Big 12 title: Feb. 20, 2019
Photos by Jose Yau and Rod Aydelotte