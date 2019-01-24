Jordyn Oliver, the lone signee for Baylor women’s basketball, will be participating in the 18th annual McDonald’s All-American Games on the West Team March 27 in Atlanta.
The Prosper, Texas, native is a 5-10 guard ranked No. 11 overall by ESPN.com and fourth at her position.
Baylor’s current roster has seven players that participated in the games and that were named All-Americans by McDonald’s, including Kalani Brown, Lauren Cox, DiDi Richards, NaLyssa Smith, Honesty Scott-Grayson, Aquira DeCosta and Queen Egbo.
The game will air on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. CT March 27 and tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.com. The games will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.