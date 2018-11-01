It was the hustle, lockdown defense, fast break clinic that the Lady Bears are known for that was on full display when No. 4 Baylor topped Texas A&M-Commerce, 127-61, Thursday night inside the Ferrell Center.
In its second and final exhibition contest of the season, No. 4 Baylor worked on its full court press. The Lions made it down the court and seemed to have a layup at their end before Moon Ursin hustled down to block the shot. The sophomore picked up the ball, passed it up the floor to Chloe Jackson who then rocketed a pass to a waiting Juicy Landrum behind the 3-point line. And that’s not what any opposing defense wants to see — Landrum open from deep. The junior shot 41.5 percent from the perimeter a year ago and sank the triple from the right wing to give Baylor a 22-point lead over the visitors and cap off the perfect picture of an all pass, no dribble fast break.
“I felt like that was really effective because when we press we want to go fast and create havoc and turnovers,” Egbo said. “We’re athletic as a team and have athletic post players.”
The Lady Bears had a few of those Thursday night as they finished with 16 fast break points. With a team with the speed Baylor has, expect more of that as the season progresses. Sophomore DiDi Richards talked about just that before the Lady Bears’ first exhibition a week ago. Richards said this Baylor team is fast, and boy did they show that off.
While the Lady Bears are certainly quick, they got off to a slow start against Texas A&M Commerce. Less than two minutes into the action, Mulkey called for a line change as four freshmen — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo, Honesty Scott-Grayson and Caitlin Bickle — checked in with redshirt freshmen Trinity Oliver. That group went 7-for-7 from the floor after the starting group was 0-for-4.
“I didn’t think that first group had enough energy so I brought that second group in real quick, and I thought they did really good.”
Whatever spark that group brought to the floor, it didn’t extinguish as the game wore on. Baylor finished shooting 63.4 percent from the floor with 84 of their points coming in the paint.
Egbo led the Lady Bears in scoring with 24 points, followed by freshman Scott-Grayson. Junior Kalani Brown and Smith each had 15, while sophomore Ursin and junior Landrum had 13. Rounding out the double digit scoring for Baylor were Oliver and Bickle with 10.
Overall, 38 of Baylor’s 52 made buckets were assisted as senior Chloe Jackson finished with seven assists, while Landrum and Egbo each had six.
Looking at the three that will get time at point guard — Jackson, Landrum and Scott-Grayson — they combined for 17 assists to only one turnover. Jackson had seven of them.
“I’m very pleased with Chloe Jackson,” Mulkey said. “That’s a kid that’s never had to play point guard. She can do it. She pushes the ball up the floor. She’s going to be fine.”
While the offense rolled, the defense forced 30 turnovers. However, as Mulkey said after the game, 61 points is too many to give up.
“We’re not guarding the basketball well enough as a team. We’re allowing dribble penetration, and we’re not being good teammates and helping each other out. We gave up entirely too many made 3-pointers the first half. We’ll get better at that.”
Bear notes: Thursday’s game was Managers’ Appreciation Night for Baylor. Before the game, the Lady Bear managers received their Big 12 championship rings.
With a couple minutes left in the contest, Michelle Kahue and Darryln McDonough checked in.
Freshman Aquira DeCosta and sophomore DiDi Richards did not play Thursday.
“DiDi just tweaked her ankle a little bit yesterday in practice. It’s not swollen,” Mulkey said. “I just don’t want to take a chance. Aquira’s in a walking boot for a few weeks. She did something to her toe on a step-back move in the previous exhibition game.”
Kalani Brown received her fourth preseason all-America honor as the Associated Press selected her for the first team, along with Louisville’s Asia Durr, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionesco, UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson and Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale.
Baylor was picked No. 5 in the USA Today/WBCA Preseason Top 25 on Thursday. Notre Dame was picked first, followed by UConn at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3 and Louisville at No. 4.
Mississippi State, Stanford, Texas, Oregon State and Maryland followed Baylor to fill out the sixth through 10 spots respectively.
The Lady Bears open their season against Nicholls at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.