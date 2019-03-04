Baylor remained in the No. 1 overall spot as the NCAA Basketball Committee released its top-16 seeds projection for the upcoming women’s basketball tournament. The committee’s list was a look at what the seeds would be if the regular season had ended on Sunday.
The top-16-seed list placed Baylor on the No. 1 line in the Greensboro, North Carolina, regional. The No. 2 seed in Greensboro was Iowa, the No. 8 overall national seed. That was a departure from the committee’s initial bracket reveal three weeks ago. That bracket had Notre Dame, Maryland and South Carolina in Baylor’s region. Notre Dame was the projected No. 3 overall seed this time around.
Perhaps the least welcome feature to this bracket will be that No. 9 overall seed N.C. State was slotted as the third seed in Greensboro and playing close to its campus.
The real NCAA Tournament women’s bracket will be released on Selection Monday, March 18. The Final Four will be back in Tampa on April 5 and April 7.
The other No. 1 seeds were Louisville (Chicago) and UConn (Albany). Notre Dame would go to Portland.
Rhonda Lundin Bennett, chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee, said there were five or six teams in consideration for the top line of the poll.
"I think just generally it shows how much basketball has been played and there are a lot of teams that have had an opportunity to move up in their seeding and move into the first line," she said.
"You have your four No. 1 seeds, and at least a couple other teams that could easily be there. Everyone looks very similar and is playing very, very well."
If the seeds were to hold, the defending champion Fighting Irish would have to play Oregon in the regional final. The Ducks were the top No. 2 seed, but geography trumped going with pure seeding which would have had them in Albany with UConn.
"We do have all the different principles and procedures, seed-line order, and then the geography comes into play," Bennett said.
Other No. 2 seeds in the reveal are Mississippi State and Stanford.
The three seeds are Oregon State, Maryland, N.C. State and South Carolina.
Miami, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Syracuse round out the potential top 16 teams, which would host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. All those teams would play at home with South Carolina playing the first two rounds in Charlotte because the Gamecocks' home court is being used for the men's opening rounds.
This is the third straight year that the women will have their national semifinals and finals on a Friday-Sunday format. Before last season, the Final Four hadn't used that format since 2002.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.