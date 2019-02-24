In the last six days, the Baylor Lady Bears have celebrated winning their ninth-consecutive and 10th-overall Big 12 championship on their home floor, then went on the road to defeat No. 20 Iowa State and secure an outright conference title.
But that doesn’t mean there’s any time to relax.
On Sunday, the Lady Bears went back to work in preparation for hosting No. 19 Texas at 6 tonight at the Ferrell Center.
In some sports, clinching a regular-season championship might mean the chance to rest veteran players and open up playing time for younger ones. But in college basketball, where the NCAA Tournament selection committee determines the fate of all teams based on the total body of work, there’s always something to chase.
The top-ranked Lady Bears (25-1, 15-0 Big 12) are in position to enter the NCAA field of 64 as the overall top seed. That’s a big-time motivator with three games left in the regular season followed by the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.
“We’re the outright (Big 12) champion no matter what happens, no one can take that away from us,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “But (Texas is) still fighting for second place (in conference). We’re fighting to keep an overall No. 1 seed nationally. I think we have a little wiggle room because a lot of people have lost in the last couple of weeks. But when you’re a competitor, you want to win them all.”
And then there’s the added factor that Texas (21-6, 11-4) inspires a fire in the belly for Baylor fans. Forward Lauren Cox senses that will help the Lady Bears’ motor as they make the quick turnaround from the trip to Iowa.
“Especially since it’s Texas,” Cox said. “We went (to Austin) and beat them, but it was a close game. We let them back into it. At home, we’re going to have the crowd on our side.”
Baylor defeated the Longhorns, 74-68, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on February 4. The Lady Bears led that game, 61-40, after three quarters. Then Texas shot 63 percent in the fourth quarter and won the final period, 28-13.
It wasn’t enough to overtake Baylor, but it did get the Lady Bears attention.
“We talked about it immediately,” Mulkey said. “You go in the film room afterwards and you show when you had the 21-point lead. Now, how did you lose that 21-point lead? You hold them accountable, you make them look at things that we need to do better. That was done immediately after the game.”
It all adds up to plenty of motivation when the ball goes up at the Ferrell Center tonight.
“It’s a rivalry,” Baylor point guard Chloe Jackson said. “Coach always knows how to fire us up in the locker room. So we’ll be ready to go out there and play.”