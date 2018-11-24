LAS VEGAS — Juicy Landrum doesn’t know what made her say it.
Right before the ball was tipped, Landrum told DiDi Richards and Chloe Jackson that she was “feeling it.”
Landrum didn’t have to tell them twice as they got the basketball to their backcourt mate on the first play of the game, and the junior sharp shooter drained a 3-pointer to give the Lady Bears a lead they would never relinquish as No. 4 Baylor defeated Georgetown 67-46 at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.
“Once I started hitting a few shots, (the defense) overplayed my side a little bit,” Landrum said on the post-game radio interview. “Then I was able to get some assists to Kalani (Brown) and Lauren (Cox).”
Landrum finished with 14 points, her best so far this season. She nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. Freshman NaLyssa Smith also had 14 points for the Lady Bears, while Kalani Brown and Jackson each had nine.
Overall, the Lady Bears finished shooting 43.3 percent from the floor. Behind Landrum’s electrifying start from deep, Baylor got off to a fast start as the Lady Bears shot 58 percent from the floor in the first half. The second half, however, saw things slow down as Baylor shot only 27.6 percent.
“(In the first half), we shot the ball well and defended well,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said on the post-game radio interview. “I wanted to try the big lineup early in the third quarter, but we couldn’t score. We had 20 points in the whole half. … Was it combinations? Did their zone get better? We couldn’t score the ball very (well) in the second half.”
While the offense sputtered a bit in the final half, Baylor’s defense showed some improvement as the Lady Bears held Georgetown to 26.7 percent shooting from the floor on the night in addition to a 29.6 percent mark from the perimeter.
“We’re getting better,” Mulkey said. “We’re a work in progress with so many new faces. They all want to play and do good. I’m not an expert by any means. It takes time to figure kids out and see who needs to play together. That comes with time. We’re very talented. We’re not very polished, as a lot of coaches will say. We’re a work in progress.”
Mulkey got to see a plethora of different combinations with her roster Saturday night in Las Vegas as everyone played at least 10 minutes.
“Just about every kid played good, solid minutes,” Mulkey said. “They moved and were active. … We came away from here with two quality wins. Don’t take this stuff for granted. We go on the road (and) haven’t been home in what seems like forever. We’re 6-0. Wins are hard to come by. When they play Baylor, you’re going to take everybody’s best shot.”
The Lady Bears still have a bit before they play another game inside the Ferrell Center. Baylor opens up a tough December slate with a trip to No. 13 South Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 2 as part of the 2018 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge. Two-time NCAA champion Baylor and South Carolina, the 2017 NCAA champs, will meet for the first time in Columbia, S.C.
“We finished the month of November 6-0. Now, we’ve got four games in December,” Mulkey said. “Let’s break this down. This is how I’ve challenged (the team). ‘Give yourselves an A+ for November. Win as many in December as we can.’”