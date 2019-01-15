Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said they might be the quickest guards in the league.
The backcourt duo of Christalah Lyons and Jessica Washington have been the driving force for Kansas this season, almost quite literally as the Jayhawks are known for their dribble penetration on the offensive end.
In his halftime interview on FOX Sports Network Sunday, Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said Lyons and Washington were getting to the bucket too easily with their dribble drives, something he wanted his players to focus on for the remainder of the game.
Behind Lyons’ 20 points – her second time to reach the 20-point mark in three games (24 vs. Iowa State) – the Jayhawks topped their rival Wildcats for their first win against Kansas State since 2014.
“Well, their guards are really good,” Mulkey said. “They’re really, really good. Washington has been in college a long time and can shoot the 3-ball. They’re coming off a win against their rival, K-State, at K-State. They’ll be excited to play us.”
Kansas is outscoring its competition, 412-376, in the paint this season as that total makes up 42.3 percent of its total offensive production. The key to defending that, of course, begins with the defenders out on the perimeter. And when you’re Baylor, it helps to have 6-7 Kalani Brown and 6-4 Lauren Cox rotate on help-side defense to send some of those shot attempts back.
“We’re going to guard you tough, keep you out of the paint, get back in transition defense,” Mulkey said. “Don’t give them open looks. We have to stop dribble penetration.”
While Lyons went off against Kansas State, it’s been Washington who’s led the Jayhawks offensively. The guard has been voted the Big 12 Player of the Week twice already this season as she shoots 38.6 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from deep.
Washington, along with Lyons, has plenty of speed to blow right by the defender as they close out to guard them on the outside. They can also catch and shoot from behind the 3-point line, but the best one on this Kansas team when it comes to pulling the trigger from downtown is senior guard Kylee Kopatich. She’s averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting at a 42 percent clip from the perimeter.
By the numbers
13 – National ranking for Kansas’ perimeter defense as the Jayhawks hold their opponents to 24.9 shooting from the 3-point line.
2 – Number of times Jessica Washington has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week this season. The senior guard leads Kansas in scoring with 15.3 points per game.
42 – 3-point percentage for senior guard Kylee Kopatich.
4 – Number of categories Baylor leads in the nation in: Assists per game (22.8), defensive rebounds per game (35.0), field goal percentage defense (30.0) and rebound margin (18.5).
117 – Margin Baylor is outscoring its opponents by in the fast break (155-38).
68.6 – Percent of Baylor’s made buckets that are assisted.
2014 – The year Kansas last beat Baylor. That year was also the last time Kansas beat Kansas State until this past Sunday.
3 – Number of blocks Lauren Cox needs to tie Sune Agbuke (182, 2011-16) for fourth all-time on the career blocks list.
28 – Number of consecutive Big 12 road wins for Baylor.
5 – Number of Baylor players averaging nine or more points per game: Kalani Brown (15.2), Lauren Cox (11.5), NaLyssa Smith (11.0), Chloe Jackson (10.7) and Juicy Landrum (9.6)
Quotable
Mulkey on Baylor moving up to second place and tied with Connecticut on the Associated Press Top 25: “What do you say? It’s somebody’s opinion. I t brings great recognition to our university and our program. At the end of the day, that’s about all it means. It doesn’t get us a one seed at the end of the year, there’s so much basketball left to be played. Great recognition. Rather be recognized than not recognized.”