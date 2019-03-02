There’s a reason college basketball is a 40-minute game. That’s usually enough time to separate the pretenders from the contenders.
Oklahoma State caught top-ranked Baylor on a bad shooting day for 20 minutes, but the Lady Bears heated up in the second half and raced past the Cowgirls for a 76-44 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (27-1, 17-0 Big 12) stretched a two-point lead with a minute left in the second quarter into another cruiser midway through the third. The Lady Bears used a 17-3 run at the start of the second half to establish a 19-point lead when forward Kalani Brown made a layup with 4:14 left in the third quarter.
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey laughed off the idea that a halftime speech helped her team find the shooting range after the break.
“What are you going to tell them? They’re trying hard,” Mulkey said. “They’re all just missing layups and shots. It was just a tale of two halves. There was nothing magical to go in there and tell them.”
Baylor shot 27 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, then bounced back to make 51 percent of their attempts in the third and fourth quarters.
The constant was the Lady Bears’ usual stifling defense, which held Oklahoma State under 30 percent in both halves and a feeble 26.9-percent for the game.
“(The Baylor players) see why defense is important to us,” Mulkey said. “You still had a five-point lead at half missing that many shots, shooting it that poorly. … Then you come out in the second half and you extend the lead because you start making shots.”
That’s how Baylor stamped its 40th-straight Big 12 win and moved one game closer to being the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma State (14-14, 5-12) gave Baylor a battle in late January in Stillwater, Okla. Baylor won that game by 8 points, but the Cowgirls couldn’t hang as close this time.
Brown celebrated Senior Day in style with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Juicy Landrum matched Brown with 14 points.
Landrum’s performance encapsulated the Lady Bears’ day as she missed her first five shots from the field, but finally cashed in a fast-break layup at the end of the first half. Landrum then heated up in the third and early-fourth quarter when she connected on three of four attempts, scoring nine points and dishing out three assists.
Baylor won the third quarter, 26-7, held Oklahoma State to 25-percent shooting in the second half and, thus, denied the Cowgirls an opening to cause any drama at the end.
Oklahoma State forward Vivian Gray finished with a game-high 23 points, including 10 in the first quarter. After that, Baylor’s defensive stopper, guard DiDi Richards, started winning the mini battles.
“In the second half, I kind of took it to heart,” Richards said. “Every game, someone’s going to come at me, thinking, ‘She’s the best defender, so I’m going to go at her.’ So I feel like (Gray) definitely was a great player and attacked me in the first half. So the second half, I kind of took it personal and I made it a goal to not have her score on me as much as she did in the first half.”
Indeed, that filtered through the entire squad as Baylor held the Cowgirls to one made basket through the first six minutes of the third quarter.
On the other end, the Lady Bears made their first six shots of the second half.
Forward Lauren Cox added a layup to Brown’s quarter-opening layup. Then Landrum tossed in a 3-pointer from the right wing that let the Ferrell Center crowd know that Baylor’s shooting woes had been left behind. By the time Brown added another inside basket and made two free throws, the Lady Bears had put together an 11-0 run and were up by 16.
“We just needed some more energy, so making those quick baskets kind of had a momentum change and we took off from there,” Brown said.
The Lady Bears’ other senior, point guard Chloe Jackson, buoyed the team offensively at times in the first two quarters. She then made a couple of plays late in the third quarter that helped ice the game.
Jackson hit a jumper with 3:31 to go in the third. Less than 10 seconds later, she stole a pass as Oklahoma State was trying to cross half court. Jackson started a fast break and dropped off a pass for Landrum, who nailed a trey for a 22-point edge.
Baylor used its second wave of players for most of the fourth quarter and ended up with three players in double figures in rebounds. Forward Queen Egbo joined Brown with a double-double as Egbo finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith grabbed 11 boards.
Mulkey singled out Egbo’s effort in the first half as the freshman interior player had four points, two rebounds and two blocks in six minutes of action before the break.
“Queen was our spark plug in the first half,” Mulkey said. “She just has unbelievable athleticism.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor extended its impressive group of winning streaks that now are up to 40 straight Big 12 victories, 19 straight overall, 37 straight at the Ferrell Center and seven straight against Oklahoma State. … The Lady Bears have a quick turnaround as they travel to play West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Monday in Morgantown, W. Va.