AUSTIN — The top-ranked Baylor Lady Bears led by as much as 21 in the third quarter, but the scrappy squad of Longhorns refused to fold. No. 14 Texas clawed back to within four points late in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bears were able to make some key free throws and hold the Longhorns to one-shot possessions in order to leave Austin with a 74-68 victory Monday night.
“Well, (Texas) played a lot harder, made more shots, pressed,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “We didn’t handle it very well. They shot (62.5) percent. We shot 23 percent. When you’re behind, you can play like that. We’ve got to do a better job for one, starting with me. We went to the stall too early. And two, handle it better.”
A major part of Texas’ 20-6 run in the fourth quarter came from Baylor’s struggle to sink shots. After a red-hot 52.6 field goal percentage in the third, the Lady Bears finished the fourth hitting three of their 13 shot attempts.
“I don’t want to say (we cruised) because that would take away from Texas,” Mulkey said. “I don’t want to take anything away from their effort in the fourth quarter. Lord have mercy, if they give that four quarters they aren’t going to lose many games.”
That was about how Baylor started as it struggled to get things going at a 3 for 10 mark from the floor in the first five minutes of the game. Things quickly changed, however, for the Lady Bears in that opening frame as they went on to hit six of their next eight shots.
The spark for that flame came from Moon Ursin who carried over from her strong performance in her first career start in Saturday’s win over Texas Tech. The sophomore was oozing confidence as she finished with a career high 20 points to lead Baylor on Monday.
“Well she’s a Louisiana girl,” Mulkey said. “Something about that Louisiana blood. It’s just in us. Moon has been a spark for our team. If you’ve watched her play the last couple of games, her confidence is just sky high right now.”
Ursin agrees with her coach, and she fed off the energy she got from her teammates, especially when Lauren Cox got “crunk” after Ursin sank her first 3-pointer.
“It’s Texas,” Ursin said. “Last year I didn’t get as many minutes against Texas. I knew it would be a different type of game, different type of pace. Coach had the confidence to put me in there early. My teammates always have confidence in me. If I’m in the game I have to do something. I just kept my composure and played ball.”
Ursin and DiDi Richards also continued to find success on back cuts when their defenders slid across the lane to help on the Baylor bigs. Richards had all of the Lady Bears’ first six points and finished the game with 12.
While Ursin and Richards made Texas pay for the double team, the Longhorns’ defensive strategy against Kalani Brown worked for the first half. Brown didn’t have a field goal attempt in the first 20 minutes as her two points came from the free-throw line.
The senior got going in the second half, though, as she finished with 15 points off 6 for 9 shooting from the floor. She had a pair of layups on the backend of Baylor’s press break offense late in the fourth quarter and even had another bucket or two in transition as she beat everyone else down the floor.
“Just get her the ball,” Mulkey said of the adjustments they made to get Brown going. “Kalani, I wouldn’t want to be Kalani Brown. Every time she touches the ball, she has two or three people around her. You know what great respect that is? At the same time, we still have to go through her.”
Lauren Cox was the other Lady Bear to finish in double figures as her 10 points and 14 rebounds gave her a double-double for the 22nd time of her career.
As a team, Baylor outrebounded Texas 41-28 with 17 offensive rebounds leading to 15 second chance points.
That was one of the two major areas the Lady Bears focused on. The other was limiting Texas’ transition buckets. The Longhorns finished with two fast break points.
“I think we did an outstanding job in those two areas,” Mulkey said. “One area that I have not seen them do that they did tonight was shoot the 3-ball. They only averaged four 3s a game. They made nine. Those things you can’t predict. You think they match up (well) with you in the post, will bang with you in the post. (But) Danni (Williams) and Sug’s 3-balls I thought were big for them tonight.”
Williams had a few big triples in the fourth quarter that were key in the Longhorns’ run. She finished with 19 points to tie Sutton atop the team. Those two combined for eight of Texas’ nine 3-pointers.
“I just thought some were good shots,” Mulkey said. “We trailed some on the stagger screens and got better in the third quarter at being right at their hip. Those two kids shooting 3s, I’m sure they’ve made that many before but on average they only average four.”