The Baylor Lady Bears can add that all-important word “outright” to their ninth consecutive Big 12 Championship.
Top-ranked Baylor jumped in front of Iowa State in the first quarter and stiff-armed the Cyclones at the end to claim a 73-60 victory on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
Lady Bears guards Chloe Jackson and Juicy Landrum filled up the basket, including making big shots when Baylor needed them most in the road win. Jackson led Baylor with 18 and Landrum added 16 as the Lady Bears secured the regular-season sweep of the No. 20 Cyclones.
With the victory, Baylor (25-1, 15-0 Big 12) has a four-game lead in the Big 12 standings with three games remaining on the regular-season slate. Although Baylor celebrated winning its ninth-straight league title and 10th overall on Wednesday night, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey made it clear before leaving for Ames, Iowa, that her team didn’t want to share the championship.
Baylor, which hosts Texas on Monday night at the Ferrell Center, has won 38 consecutive Big 12 games. That streak encompasses the final five regular season wins in 2016-17 and an undefeated Big 12 mark a year ago.
On Saturday, Baylor established a 21-point margin when forward Lauren Cox hit a jump shot off an assist from Jackson late in the third quarter.
But Iowa State threatened to claw back into the contest. The Cyclones went on a 13-2 run in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. Iowa State star guard Bridget Carleton, who finished with a game-high 28 points, made a layup to cut Baylor’s lead to nine with 4:45 left.
Baylor responded as Landum dumped a pass into the lane to Cox, who kicked it back out to the guard. Landrum nailed a 3-pointer from near the top of the key to re-establish a 12-point margin with 3:55 remaining.
Iowa State (20-7, 10-5) never got the margin back into single digits.
Entering the contest, the Lady Bears knew limiting Iowa State’s prolific 3-point shooting would be a major factor. Baylor successfully held the Cyclones to five makes in 27 attempts from beyond the arc. The Cyclones shot 40 percent from the field when they lost in Waco a month ago, but on Saturday the Lady Bears held them to 32 percent from the field.
Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly drew a technical foul on what appeared to be a clean defensive play and steal by Baylor’s DiDi Richards and Chloe Jackson. Kalani Brown made two technical foul free throws to put the Lady bears ahead 53-33.
Fennelly had much bigger problems, though, as the Cyclones had no answer for Brown and Cox inside. Brown scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, while Cox had 9 points, 14 boards and 7 assists.