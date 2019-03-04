Top-ranked Baylor had to survive a physical battle, a long way from home, but the Lady Bears finished off a perfect Big 12 regular season with a 63-57 victory over West Virginia on Monday night at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va.
“We hung in there for the win,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in a postgame radio interview. “Two straight years you go undefeated in the league. You just took West Virginia’s best shot, 19 turnovers, foul trouble, and you won.”
The Mountaineers cut a 13-point Lady Bears lead in the third quarter down to 3 when forward Naomi Davenport made a layup with 7:48 remaining.
But Baylor (28-1, 18-0 Big 12) stiff-armed West Virginia at the end. Lady Bears guard Juicy Landrum made a key shot when she took an in-bounds pass with 48 seconds left on the game clock and 4 on the shot clock. She went into the lane for a layup that gave Baylor a 57-50 advantage.
The Lady Bears made 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter as their foul shooting played a critical role in winning their 41st-straight Big 12 contest.
Foul trouble plagued Baylor as center Kalani Brown logged just 26 minutes and point guard Chloe Jackson spent some crucial minutes on the bench.
“This game was the most physical game we have played all year, bar none,” Mulkey said. “Nothing’s even close to what took place tonight.”
But forward Lauren Cox kept the Lady Bears rolling as she finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Landrum added 13 points and Jackson had 10 to give Baylor 3 players in double-digits scoring.
Davenport scored 20 to lead West Virginia (20-9, 11-7).
Cox made a layup with 2:54 left in the third quarter to cap a Baylor 5-0 mini-run that established a 13-point edge.
West Virginia chipped away at the Lady Bears’ margin from there, but the Mountaineers couldn’t heat up and finished the game shooting 36 percent from the field.
Baylor took a 10-2 lead early in the first quarter while holding West Virginia to a single field goal in the first six minutes. But the Mountaineers punched back by hitting 3 of 5 shots at the end of the period and cutting the Lady Bears’ lead to 15-11 going into the second quarter.
Brown picked up her second foul with 8:50 remaining in the first half and went to the bench until after halftime. Jackson followed Brown with her second foul at 7:27, so the Lady Bears had two starters on the bench.
However, the Mountaineers couldn’t cut into Baylor’s lead. The Lady Bears had a five-point lead when Jackson sat down with her second foul and extended it to eight at the break.
Baylor overcame 13 turnovers in the first half by holding West Virginia to 29.6-percent shooting in the first two quarters.
Cox buoyed the Lady Bears on the offensive end as she had 13 points in the first half.
Baylor, which won its ninth-consecutive and 10th-overall Big 12 regular-season championship in this campaign, now heads to the Big 12 Tournament this weekend in Oklahoma City as the conference No. 1 seed.