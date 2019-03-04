Baylor remained in the No. 1 overall spot as the NCAA Basketball Committee released its top-16 seeds projection for the upcoming women’s basketball tournament. The committee’s list was a look at what the seeds would be if the regular season had ended on Sunday.
The top-16-seed list placed Baylor on the No. 1 line in the Greensboro, North Carolina, regional. The No. 2 seed in Greensboro was Iowa, the No. 8 overall national seed. That was a departure from the committee’s initial bracket reveal three weeks ago. That bracket had Notre Dame, Maryland and South Carolina in Baylor’s region. Notre Dame was the projected No. 3 overall seed this time around.
Perhaps the least welcome feature to this bracket will be that No. 9 overall seed N.C. State was slotted as the third seed in Greensboro and playing close to its campus.
The real NCAA Tournament women’s bracket will be released on Selection Monday, March 18.