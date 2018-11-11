FORT DEFIANCE, ARIZ. – In what was dubbed the ‘Showdown on the Rez,’ NaLyssa Smith sure put on a show. While the Lady Bears struggled to find their rhythm throughout the first half, with a plethora of turnovers and single shot possessions, the freshman forward kept plugging away. Behind Smith’s second straight double-double, No. 4 Baylor fought back from a double-digit deficit to top No. 23 Arizona State 65-59 at the Bee Holdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center.
“It was good for our basketball team,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said on the postgame radio broadcast. “The fight we had, our kids just never quit playing hard. It wasn’t pretty, which is what I expected, but we needed this game. They’re a poised basketball team with eight returning players and five returning starters. We had six new faces out there.”
Smith, who had 10 points and seven rebounds at the half, finished the nationally televised contest with 16 points and 11 rebounds as each mark was a team high. She started the second half in place of sophomore DiDi Richards. That moved 6-5 Lauren Cox out to the small forward position, while 6-7 Kalani Brown stayed at center as Smith played the power forward.
“Moving Cox to the three on the perimeter gave us better match-ups with Arizona State,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “They were a little bigger than us. That put a smaller person on (Cox), so we could execute some things. Now I can’t do that if I don’t have NaLyssa and Queen (Egbo) step up and give us valuable minutes. While NaLyssa was outstanding, Queen’s minutes were very good.”
Egbo finished with two points and three defensive rebounds seven minutes. Two more players who also played big time minutes for Baylor were Trinity Oliver and Caitlin Bickle as they played five and six minutes respectively.
“I want to give props to Trinity Oliver and Caitlin Bickle,” Mulkey said. “They did what they do best. They didn’t hurt you, didn’t turn the ball over. They went out there, Trinity didn’t score but her defense is so valuable. Those are the things I recognize.”
While Baylor finished the game shooting 50.9 percent from the floor with four in double figures – Smith (16), Cox (14), Brown (14) and Jackson (10), the Lady Bears got off to a slow start shooting 3-of-9 from the floor with eight turnovers in the first quarter.
It didn’t help that just over five minutes into the game Brown was on the bench with two fouls.
“The first thing (I did at halftime) was challenge Kalani,” Mulkey said. “That kid’s like a daughter to me. I coached her mother. I got in her face. … ‘These kids look up to you, and you’re sitting over there by me.’ She responded, and you expect her to.”
Brown shot 6-for-8 from the floor in the second half with six rebounds. One of her biggest buckets came with 43 seconds left in the game and Baylor holding onto a five-point lead. Cox caught the ball around the top of the key and turned to throw it to a wide open Brown on the left side of the lane. Brown finished with a layup to put Baylor up by seven.
At that point, it was the largest lead of the game for the Lady Bears who trailed earlier by as many as 14 points. Turnovers were an issue in the first quarter. As was the way Arizona State shot it from the perimeter in the opening half at a mark of 8-for-18.
The Lady Bears never gave up, though, as they strung together a few buckets throughout the third quarter to tie the game at 43 with 2:58 to play in the third. However, Arizona State held Baylor scoreless the rest of the quarter as the Sun Devils reclaimed a four-point lead heading into the final frame.
Baylor started the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run over the first four minutes to take a six-point lead. For the rest of the game, the Lady Bears led by as much as nine and as few as five. During that time, Chloe Jackson went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. As a team, Baylor finished shooting 10-of-15 at the line with Jackson a perfect 6-for-6 for the night.
The Lady Bears return to Waco for their final home game of November against Southern at 6 p.m. Thursday.