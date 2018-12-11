Christmas time is here.
For the third-ranked Lady Bears, that means that finals are over and only a pair of games remain between them and heading home to spend some holiday time with their families. But first, Baylor has a pair of games with Morehead State coming to the Ferrell Center on Wednesday before the Lady Bears hit the road to take on Stanford on Saturday for their third game away from home against a Top 25 team this season.
“We haven’t played a game since, what, South Carolina. That seems like forever ago,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “(Wednesday) will be exciting. There will be 6,000 kids there at a noon game. Then we’ll have our Christmas party afterwards, and then we’ll get on the plane the next morning and head to Stanford.
“We’re playing very good. And how do I gauge that? Not just from the South Carolina victory, but by what we’re doing every day in practice.”
Despite it being 10 days since the Lady Bears went to South Carolina and took the Gamecocks’ fans out of the game from the start with a 94-69 victory, Baylor has still been putting in work on the practice court. The team’s focus during this span has been on itself, more specifically on cutting down turnovers and improving defensively.
“We worked on executing in the half-court offense because we have too many turnovers,” Mulkey said. “Then we worked one day on nothing but defense, transition defense, communicating on defense. I think a lot of the mistakes made defensively right now are because we’re not a very vocal team. We’re very quiet. We’re working on that, and then on the offensive end taking care of the basketball.”
That defense will be tasked with shutting down a Morehead State team that enters Wednesday’s match-up ranked third nationally with a scoring offense that averages 89.3 points per game, a mark that is 2.4 points higher than Baylor’s. The Eagles (7-2) have never faced Baylor before, and their only game against a Top 25 team this season as a 30-point loss to Kentucky toward the end of November.
When Mulkey addressed the media Tuesday morning, her Lady Bears had already finished practice. Usually a team that practices from 1:30 to 3:30, Baylor has been scheduling its practice times around when the student-athletes have their finals over the last week.
“We’ve gone at 8 o’clock this morning. We’ve already knocked it out,” Mulkey said. “The reason we did this morning was finals, but also that’s the schedule we have to be on for the next two games because they’re both noon games.”
As Mulkey alluded to, Baylor’s noon tip on Wednesday will take place in front of, as Mulkey mentioned earlier, around 6,000 school kids. Then on Saturday, the Lady Bears will take on Stanford at noon Pacific Time. But it’s not that early tip that brings about a bit of concern for Mulkey.
“The challenge is that it’s Christmas time,” Mulkey said. “They’re out of school. They’re thinking about, ‘Gosh, when this game is over I’m going home to see my family.’ That is always a challenge for me in scheduling. Coming back it’s conditioning. They haven’t been on the floor. You can give them a workout schedule, but it’s not like being in the gym with your coach and your teammates.”
Bear facts: Baylor grad transfer Chloe Jackson will be honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points against South Dakota State Nov. 23 at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.