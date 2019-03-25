When it was all over at the Ferrell Center, the Baylor fans seemed like they wanted an encore.
The Lady Bears fans gave several long cheers as their team took it all in for a few minutes before leaving the floor. Baylor defeated California, 102-63, on Monday night, but there was more at play in the big gold dome on University Parks.
It’s been quite a run this season for Baylor on its home court. A few weeks ago, the Lady Bears celebrated their ninth consecutive and 10th overall Big 12 championship by having a grand, net-cutting, postgame party after defeating Oklahoma State.
On that same night, Baylor center Kalani Brown notched her 2,000th career point and 1,000th career rebound.
All of that helped the Lady Bears earn a chance to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. But now Baylor is officially done playing home games at the Ferrell Center this season.
That made it all a little bittersweet for Brown
“I’m going to miss it for sure,” Brown said in the postgame press conference. “I’m a little sad, but I just want to thank Baylor Nation. I’m so grateful.”
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who encouraged the Lady Bears faithful to take naps and Geritol to prepare for Monday’s 8 p.m. tipoff, followed it up by coaxing them to get on a plane to Greensboro, N.C., for the Sweet 16.
But whether or not they’re going to Carolina, Mulkey was appreciative of the Lady Bears faithful who showed up this season and this weekend.
“The fans, God bless ‘em because they love women’s basketball here at Baylor,” Mulkey said.
Shutting down Cal’s star
Cal’s 6-foot-4 center Kristine Anigwe entered the NCAA Tournament second-round matchup with Baylor having posted 33 consecutive double-doubles, tied for the second-most in NCAA history.
Anigwe also had a double-double in the Ferrell Center in NCAA Tournament play to her credit as she finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds when Baylor defeated the Golden Bears in the second round two years ago.
But not this time.
Anigwe scored 13 points, but Baylor boxed her out and kept her to five rebounds, breaking the streak.
“The kid has had a year that should be in the history books, will be in the history books of women’s college basketball,” Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “She had a tough night tonight. They can do what some other teams can’t do against us is why it was a terrible matchup for us.”
Mulkey praised her entire lineup of front court players for the job they did in keeping Anigwe off the boards. The Baylor coach said she thought defense, rebounding and depth would all be big factors, so the effort by those players in the paint tilted all three in the Lady Bears’ favor.
“When you talk about rebounding, (Anigwe) played 33 minutes and had (5) rebounds and I can’t help but look at NaLyssa Smith and Aquira DeCosta and Queen Egbo,” Mulkey said. “That’s three freshmen. They play 11 minutes and they have unbelievable stats. So there is the rebounding and also the depth that I thought would play a factor.”
Smith had 13 points and 8 rebounds in 11 minutes. Egbo posted 8 points and 6 boards in 11 minutes, and DeCosta finished with 6 points and 6 rebounds in 8 minutes.
Into enemy territory
South Carolina punched its ticket to the Greensboro Regional tournament when the No. 4 seed Gamecocks defeated No. 5 seed Florida State, 72-64, on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.
That means South Carolina had a short trip home to Columbia, S.C., (92 miles) and has another quick hop to Greensboro, N.C., (183 miles) this weekend.
In contrast, Baylor be traveling more than 1,100 miles to its Sweet 16 destination. But the Lady Bears have one comforting thought to take with them on the road since they defeated South Carolina in Columbia, 94-69, on Dec. 2.
“Do I like the fact that we’ve already played them this year or would I rather go into it not knowing much about each other? I don’t know,” Mulkey said. “But we know what they do, they know what we do. It’ll be like a home court to them. … That’s OK. That’s OK. We’ll go and give it our best shot. Got to win two to get to a Final Four, and it’s fun.”
Baylor was the final team to secure its spot in the Greensboro Regional and will join South Carolina, No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed N.C. State in the four-team cage match for a spot in the Final Four in Tampa, Fla.