Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is going back to the New York Athletic Club.
Mulkey will receive the Winged Foot Award, given annually by the New York Athletic Club to the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament championship coaches.
The Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, on April 7 to claim the program’s third national title. Mulkey attended the Winged Foot Award event after both of the previous championship victories.
“The New York Athletic Club, it’s a big deal,” Mulkey said. “No coach has ever turned it down, because they don’t take no for an answer. … They put a portrait up forever and ever. So I want to see my first portrait, my second portrait, and see the wrinkles on my third portrait.”
The ceremony and dinner will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central.
Since winning the Lady Bears’ third national championship, Mulkey has accompanied center Kalani Brown to the WNBA and joined the team on trips to the White House in Washington, D.C., and the Texas State Capital in Austin.