The Baylor Lady Bears’ victory tour continues as head coach Kim Mulkey will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday.
Mulkey is in New York, where the Good Morning America studio is located, to support Baylor players Kalani Brown and Chloe Jackson at the WNBA Draft.
The Baylor coach claimed three national Coach of the Year awards, including the AP, USBWA and WBCA honors, as she guided the Lady Bears to their third national championship.
Mulkey joined Geno Auriemma and Pat Summit as the only women’s coaches to win three national titles.