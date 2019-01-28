For the third-straight year, Baylor head coach and former Louisiana Tech point guard Kim Mulkey was named a candidate as both a player and a coach for the 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
A year ago, Mulkey was named a finalist as a coach in February. The 2019 finalists will be announced in mid-February during the NBA All-Star break, and the 2019 class will be introduced at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Minneapolis, Minn.
Mulkey is the only person to win an NCAA national championship as a player, assistant and head arch and is one of three, alongside Dean Smith and Bobby Knight, to win one as a player and a head coach.
At Baylor, Mulkey has coached the Lady Bears to 18 Big 12 championships with nine regular-season titles and nine Big 12 Championship titles. Baylor has made the Final Four three times, and the Lady Bears have won the national championship in 2005 and 2012.
Mulkey has been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year six times and the national coach of the year four times. This season, with Baylor receiving a No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 on Monday, Mulkey has the Lady Bears on the hunt for a 10th regular season title and 10th Big 12 Championship.
As a player, Mulkey won the 1981 AIAW national championship at Louisiana Tech. A year later, Mulkey’s Lady Techsters won the inaugural NCAA women’s basketball national championship in 1982.