As the No. 1-ranked Baylor Lady Bears keep pushing toward the end of the regular season, they’ve once again put themselves in contention for national awards.
On Wednesday, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey was named as a late-season candidate for the Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Award.
So far in this campaign, Mulkey has guided Baylor to the top of the national polls and its ninth consecutive and 10th overall Big 12 regular-season championship. The Lady Bears, who are 7-1 against AP Top 25 opponents including a win over then-No. 1 Connecticut on January 3, are the front runner to claim the overall top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Mulkey, who won the Naismith Award for the 2011-12 season, is the only Big 12 coach among the 15 late-season candidates.