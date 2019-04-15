Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey had already lifted the NCAA Tournament championship trophy along with three national coach of the year awards before she drove away in another prize on Monday.
Allen Samuels Chevrolet presented Mulkey with a yellow and black Corvette to drive for one year in recognition of Baylor winning the national championship last week in Tampa, Fla.
The dealership handed off the keys to the Lady Bears coach at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Ferrell Center parking lot. Mulkey’s daughter, Lady Bears associate director of operations Makenzie Fuller, rode shotgun as the Lady Bears coach drove away with the top down.
Mulkey guided the Lady Bears to their third national title in program history. In doing so, Baylor moved out of a five-way lock up of schools with two national championships and the Lady Bears took over third place by themselves. Baylor trails Connecticut (11) and Tennessee (8) for the most women’s basketball national titles.
The Baylor coach collected the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association national coach of the year awards this season as she led the Lady Bears to the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor backed up its top seed by defeating Notre Dame, 82-81, in the tournament final on April 7 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
The Lady Bears, who posted a 37-1 record, celebrated their season with a team banquet on Monday night at the Ferrell Center.
Along with a highlight video and season-ending address from Mulkey, Baylor handed out its team awards at the banquet. Lady Bears center Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox shared the team MVP honor. Cox also won the team’s academic award for top GPA at 3.92, and she share the defensive award with DiDi Richards. The Coaches’ Award went to Moon Ursin. Juicy Landrum won the Most Improved honor. The Newcomer of the Year award went to NaLyssa Smith. And Chloe Jackson received the Melissa Jones Hustle and Courage Award.
The Lady Bears’ national title celebration will continue with a downtown parade on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.