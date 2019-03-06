It’s no surprise, after Baylor romped through its Big 12 women’s basketball schedule this season, that the Lady Bears dominated the conference’s regular-season awards, which were announced on Wednesday.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey earned Big 12 Coach of the Year for the seventh time and forward Lauren Cox claimed Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. The Lady Bears placed center Kalani Brown and Cox on the first team, guards Chloe Jackson and Juicy Landrum on the second team, and Brown, Cox and guard DiDi Richards on the all-defensive team.
But there was a surprise as Brown, the 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year and the only player from the conference to be named a Naismith Trophy semifinalist this season, was replaced as conference Player of the Year by Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton.
Carleton led the Big 12 in scoring with 21.9 points per game. She also grabbed 8.7 rebounds and dished out 4.2 assists per contest. The Iowa State forward scored 28 points in both of the Cyclones’ games against Baylor, but the Lady Bears still won the contests by 15 in Waco and 13 in Ames, Iowa.
Brown, meanwhile, averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in leading Baylor (28-1, 18-0 Big 12) to its ninth consecutive and 10th overall Big 12 title. The Lady Bears clinched the league crown with four games remaining in the regular season and ended up finishing five games ahead of Iowa State in second place.
Cox blocked 72 shots during the regular season, including 46 in Big 12 play, on her way to the defensive honor. She and Brown made the all-conference first team together for the second year in a row.
The rest of the 10-member All-Big 12 first team included Carleton, Kansas State’s Kayla Goth and Peyton Williams, Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray, TCU’s Jordan Moore, Texas’ Sug Sutton, and West Virginia’s Naomi Davenport and Tynice Martin.
Jackson and Landrum were joined on the second team by Iowa State’s Kristin Scott, Oklahoma’s Ana Llanusa and TCU’s Amy Okonkwo.
Texas Tech’s Chrislyn Carr earned Freshman of the Year. Oklahoma State sophomore Vivian Gray garnered Newcomer of the Year and West Virginia’s Kari Niblack won the Sixth Man Award.
Baylor’s key freshman post contributors NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo were left off the All-Freshman Team. That squad consisted of Texas Tech’s Carr, Kansas State’s Christiana Carr, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson and West Virginia’s Madisen Smith.
