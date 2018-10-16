Kim Mulkey has never gone into a season without a true point guard.
Tuesday morning at the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tipoff at the St. Philip’s School and Community Center in Dallas, the Baylor women’s head coach admitted it will be a challenge for her Lady Bears, who are coming off a Sweet 16 berth and their eighth straight Big 12 regular season title.
Don’t misread this and think that Mulkey is looking at an empty cupboard when it comes to finding a floor general. She isn’t. She’s got options.
There’s Juicy Landrum, who played point guard at La Vega, but has since become a dangerous threat at the shooting guard position. When Kristy Wallace went down with a knee injury in the regular season home finale last season, it was Landrum who stepped in and filled the point guard role for the rest of the game.
Then there’s Chloe Jackson, a graduate transfer from LSU. Like Landrum, Jackson is a prolific scoring threat. She can also handle the ball, and Mulkey said Jackson is open to the idea of playing the point guard position.
There’s also Didi Richards, the spark off the bench for Baylor on both ends of the floor a year ago, and freshman Honesty Scott-Grayson.
“I think if we could get (Jackson) to really be our point guard, it would make me not have to use Juicy Landrum or Didi Richards or Honesty Scott-Grayson, because those girls are really wing players. Honesty, as a freshman, has got a little bit more on her plate because she has to learn two positions as a freshman. Juicy’s a junior, Didi’s a sophomore. They’ve been in the system a while. Chloe’s brand new to our system. Hopefully she can handle it. If not, we’ll try somebody else, and just keep moving them.”
Another dimension
Lauren Cox did it a few times last season. As the trailer — meaning she runs up the floor behind the guard with the ball in case Cox is needed for a pass back because of defense — Cox shot a few 3-pointers from the top of the key in rhythm. She shot 30.4 percent from the perimeter a year ago.
What no one trying to defend Baylor wants to see is Kalani Brown pulling the trigger from deep, something the 6-7 senior worked on over the offseason.
“Coach has given me the green light to shoot it,” Brown said. “She thought I could, so I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ I’ve been practicing on that, being more mobile on defense and definitely driving from the top of the key.”
This added talent doesn’t mean that Brown is going to set up outside the arc like she’s a center in the men’s game, stretching the defense with her perimeter shooting. She knows what she does best, as does Mulkey.
“You have to make adjustments as a coach,” Mulkey said. “I have a 6-7 post and a 6-5 post. I’m not going to bring them out to the 3 and spread the floor. I’m going to make you guard them inside. And they can face you up. But you just have to evaluate what you have and what their strengths are.”
While Brown worked on her outside shooting, Cox worked on her ball-handling.
“In the first part of the summer, our newcomers weren’t here yet. So Chloe wasn’t here, and the freshmen weren’t here. We had like a few small injuries that we had to get over, so I was working a lot with the guards, doing a lot of ball-handling and stuff.”
Tough schedule
The Lady Bears, despite welcoming six new faces, should be ready by the time Big 12 play comes around in early January.
Why?
Because Baylor is taking on a doozy of a non-conference schedule.
The Lady Bears will face three top 15 teams from the final 2017-18 USA Today Coaches Poll and six teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. They’ve got road tests at South Carolina (part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge) and Stanford less than two weeks apart. Then UConn comes to town in the new year.
“I think as a coach, you have to evaluate your team,” Mulkey said. “And when you do scheduling, you have to be very careful. Sometimes, you over-schedule. Sometimes, maybe your team is better than you thought and you under-schedule. Certainly, when that schedule was made, I thought we would have Alexis Morris as our point guard, but she’s been dismissed and it’s going to make it that much tougher.”
Over Thanksgiving, Baylor will take part in the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas against South Dakota State and Georgetown. On Nov. 11, the Lady Bears will face Arizona State at the Bee Holdzil Fighting Scouts Event Center on the Navajo Reservation in Fort Defiance, Ariz.
“It was intriguing to me at that time because in my mind I wasn’t thinking about Veteran’s Day, I was just thinking about our kids getting an opportunity to play on the reservation and myself getting a chance to coach on the reservation,” Mulkey said. “That was something that I wanted to do. And now that you realize you’re going to be promoting veterans and what the military means to all of us in this country, it’s just going to be a fun time.”
Bear notes: Makenzie Fuller and her husband Clay welcomed their son into the world Friday evening.
“Kannon Reid was brought into, as my son says, this crazy world we live in, at 7:39 p.m. on Friday the 12th,” Mulkey said. “He’s a big boy, weighed nine pounds, one ounce and was 22 inches long. Makenzie, my daughter is doing great. Clay, my son-in-law, is a proud papa.”