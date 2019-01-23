Lauren Cox caught the basketball on the right block with her back to the basket. The junior took one power dribble and finished through contact for the bucket. While Cox was excited about the and-1, the video board inside the Ferrell Center later showed that there was much more to celebrate when she made that bucket as it marked Cox’s 1,000th career point.
Behind her near triple double with a team-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists, the No. 2 Lady Bears ran away from No. 20 Iowa State, 84-69, Wednesday night to move to 6-0 in Big 12 play.
“It’s really important for me, just to show all of my hard work is paying off,” Cox said. “That was big for me, and hopefully I can get a few more.”
One of Cox’s biggest buckets of the night came with seven seconds left on the shot clock in the second quarter. Chloe Jackson drove then kicked it out to an open Cox in the corner who nailed a triple to increase Baylor’s lead to six points at intermission.
“It gave us a lot (of momentum),” Cox said. “And just to score the last basket before the half, I think whoever gets that has that confidence going into the second half. And I think that’s what really helped us, that and our defense really helped us in the third quarter.”
From there, the Lady Bears’ lead kept building.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair throughout the first half as there were five lead changes and six different times the score was tied. A major part of that was the play of Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton. The senior guard entered Wednesday’s game scoring at least 20 points in five of the Cyclones’ last six games. She reached that mark in the first half as she finished with 24 points in the first 20 minutes.
The second half, however, Carleton scored only four points. After catching fire off 9 for 12 shooting from the floor, she finished 1 for 5 the rest of the way.
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said the Lady Bears didn’t make any adjustments on her at the half.
“I just went in and said, ‘Guys, she’s got 24 of their 35 points. Got to do a better job harassing her, just make it even tougher,’” Mulkey said. “And I thought DiDi (Richards) and Juicy (Landrum), who guarded her for the most part in that second half. ... We had to do a better job man-to-man and really bodying up and realizing that I’m not going to have help tonight. And I just thought we just withstood it. In the third quarter, we just opened it up a little bit.”
With Carleton covered, Baylor doubled up Iowa State in the third quarter, 25-12, off 57.9 percent shooting from the floor.
“I think we continued to get the ball to the posts,” Mulkey said. “If you didn’t watch the game, and you looked at the stat sheet and you saw what Cox and Kalani and those bigs did, you wouldn’t think that they were packed in the paint. They made it tough to get a look in there. And I just told them, give them a second look, just keep making them run the floor, throw it in there.”
The Lady Bears continued to roll the rest of the game. Every Baylor starter finished in double figures as Kalani Brown finished with 18 points, followed by Juicy Landrum with 16, DiDi Richards with a career-high 15 and 11 from Chloe Jackson.
“Juicy hit some big shots, Chloe hit some shots,” Mulkey said. “DiDi had her career high. When you make a shot, that rim gets bigger and bigger. And DiDi hit a couple early. To ask her to defend on one end and score for us there, you’re always going to have to work when you play Iowa State.”
Overall, Baylor shot 53.1 percent from the floor as 29 of its 34 made buckets were assisted. That happened despite the fact that the Cyclones clogged the paint to try and limit the passes inside.
“Honestly (I) don’t know,” Jackson said when asked how they were able to feed the bigs inside. “But the posts ran in transition. I think it was really easy in transition to get it there because they didn’t have any help side coming around, so they were running the floor. I think that was a way, and we just kept pounding it, and coach was just saying just hit in there fast and not lobbing the ball, and gave it to them quick and went to work.”
Jackson also finished with 11 assists to mark her first double-double at Baylor and third of her career.
“I actually didn’t even know I had a double-double,” Jackson said. “So that’s cool.”
Iowa State finished with fewer made buckets (22) than Baylor had assists (29) on the night as the Cyclones shot 40 percent from the floor. Behind Carleton’s 28 points, Alexa Middleton added 18 points and Kristin Scott chipped in 12.
Iowa State, a team that averages 10 made 3-pointers a game, finished 7 for 25 behind the arc.
“Guys, we scored five 3s, and they scored seven,” Mulkey said. “Well, we’re not a 3-point shooting team necessarily, but if we are challenged, we’re going to shoot it, so that is big ... and it goes back to what we did defensively. We didn’t give much help defensively, especially (on the) ball side. You basically had to man-up and guard your player.”