Baylor forward Lauren Cox more than proved her value to the Lady Bears basketball team on its run to the national championship last season.
On Tuesday, the Big 12 awarded her efforts on and off the court as the conference named Cox the Big 12 Female Sportsperson of the Year.
Cox played a vital role on both ends of the floor for Baylor as she scored 13 points, grabbed 8.3 rebounds and blocked 2.6 shots per game. Cox had a phenomenal game in the Lady Bears’ national semifinal victory over Oregon when she poured in 21 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and swatted three Ducks shots. She had eight points and eight boards in the national title game despite missing the entire fourth quarter with a knee injury.
But Cox’s latest conference honor was about more than her success in basketball. The Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year Awards began in 2001 to annually recognize student athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement. This year’s winners were selected by a media panel.
Cox was active in the local chapter of JDRF, which raises awareness for Type 1 Diabetes. Cox who was diagnosed with the disease as a youth has used her platform to inspire many young aspiring athletes to continue achieving their dreams. She also participated in the Waco Stomp Out Diabetes Walk.
Cox earned Academic All-Big 12 first team honors this spring and was recognized as the NCAA Elite 90 Co-Award winner in Tampa in April for having the top GPA among players participating in the NCAA Championship.
The Lady Bears’ forward is the fourth Baylor athlete to win Big 12 Female Sportsperson of the Year. Cox is the third women’s basketball player to take the honor after Jessicka Stratton (2003-04) and Melissa Jones (2010-11) each won. Lady Bears softball pitcher Whitney Canion earned the honor in 2014.
Iowa State running back David Montgomery was named the Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year. The Kansas State women’s rowing team earned special recognition after overcoming adversity last season. Following the passing of senior coxswain Samantha Scott in October, the Wildcats dedicated their season to Scott and finished third at the Big 12 Championships, earning medals in two events for the second-best finish in program history.