For the first time this season, a Baylor Lady Bear is honored with the Big 12 Player of the Week award. And for the first time in her career, it's junior Juicy Landrum.
The sharpshooting guard was on fire last week as she averaged shooting 57.7 percent from the floor for 17.5 points per game as the third-ranked Lady Bears topped Kansas State at home and TCU on the road to move to 3-0 in Big 12 play. Landrum also averaged four assists in those two games. Landrum finished with 12 points and seven rebounds against K-State before she went off for a career-high 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists at TCU.
She shares the Big 12 Player of the Week award with West Virginia's Tynice Martin who averaged 20.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Martin had 21 points on 9-for-18 shooting in the win over Oklahoma State before she netted four triples for 20 points in a win at Oklahoma. This is the second weekly award in her career for Martin.
It's a familiar name for the Big 12 Freshman of the Week as Texas Tech's Chrislyn Carr picks up the award for the fourth time this season.
She averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists as the Lady Raiders defeated Kansas before falling at Oklahoma State. Carr had 19 points against the Jayhawks and 21 points with four 3-pointers against the Cowgirls.
While Landrum is the lone Lady Bear to be named the Big 12 Player of the Week, NaLyssa Smith was voted the Big 12 Freshman of the Week back on Nov. 12 after her big game against Arizona State.
On the national scale, Kalani Brown was recently named espnW's National Player of the Week after she put up 22 points and 17 rebounds in Baylor's win over then-No. 1 UConn.