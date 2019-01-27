NORMAN, OKLA. - Kim Mulkey said she was going to be as positive as she could. Her second-ranked Lady Bears had just topped Oklahoma on the road, 74-53, for their 30th-straight Big 12 road win. It marked the fourth time in seven conference games that Baylor topped its competition by at least 20 points.
While she wanted to be positive, the Baylor head coach also said she had to be honest.
“I would have turned the TV off watching this game today. That was ugly,” Mulkey said. “Seventeen turnovers by us, (and) 25 by them. It was hard for me to watch. I send out a thank you for the fans for staying and watching it. It just wasn’t pretty. Both teams are talented, but it was a rough game today.”
The two teams combined for 42 turnovers, and Oklahoma shot twice as many free throws as the Lady Bears did. But, behind a season-high 23 offensive rebounds, Baylor doubled up the Sooners in shot attempts as those boards led to 23 second chance points.
Overall, the Lady Bears finished shooting 40.8 percent from the floor. For the first time since Dec. 15, 2016, more than one Baylor player put up 20 or more points. Junior Juicy Landrum led the way with 21 points, followed by senior Kalani Brown with 20.
“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but you expect that,” Mulkey said. “That’s part of the game, especially on the road. That’s why, when you don’t shoot it well, you better take care of the basketball, rebound and defend.”
While Baylor finished with double figure turnovers for the first time since Jan. 6, the Lady Bears dominated the glass, 50-32, and held the Sooners to 30.6 percent shooting from the floor, including a 4 for 19 mark from deep.
“You better guard them because they’ve got kids that can shoot it,” Mulkey said. “I thought for the most part our defense was OK. I think that’s probably the greatest teaching point is, ‘See when I tell you that you’re not always going to shoot it good. Your defense probably kept you with the lead and probably won the game for you.’”
The contest featured two ties and three lead changes all in the first quarter. It wasn’t until late in the first quarter and early in the second that the Lady Bears were able to pull away. During that 12-0 run, eight of those points came off the bench from sophomore Moon Ursin and freshmen Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith.
“They gave us energy,” Mulkey said. “They gave us excitement. They got us flowing and got us running and getting fast break points. We were able to extend the lead there.”
While Mulkey called it ugly, an ugly win is still a win. Baylor is the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12. On the national scale, the Lady Bears were able to take care of their business while No. 1 Notre Dame lost to North Carolina, and No. 6 Stanford fell to Utah.
With the loss by the Irish, things look to be set up for Baylor to be atop the AP poll come Monday afternoon.
“Anything that’s considered positive for our program and Baylor, we welcome,” Mulkey said. “But really, what does it mean? It doesn’t win you a championship. It gives you a target on your back. Not the first time ranked No. 1, if get the opportunity. It won’t change anything about the kids in locker room, about practices. Our focus now is Oklahoma State. (Our) big focus is winning another Big12 championship.”