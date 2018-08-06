The Lady Bears got off to a superb start on their foreign tour of Italy with a 101-59 victory over Bosnia/Herzegovina national team Monday at the Stella Azzurra Sport Center in Rome.
Five different players finished in double figures for Baylor, led by freshman Caitlin Bickle with 20. Junior Lauren Cox and freshman Queen Egbo each added 16 points, while senior Kalani Brown and junior Juicy Landrum finished with 15 and 12 points respectively. Overall, Baylor shot 54.1 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from the perimeter. The Lady Bears only took nine shots from the 3-point line as they dominated inside the paint by a total of 58-10.
Cox also finished with a double-double as she pulled down 14 rebounds. On the boards, Baylor dominated 50-29. Off of 19 offensive rebounds, the Lady Bears finished with 20 second chance points.
The Lady Bears finished with 29 assists on 40 made buckets. Sophomore point guard Alexis Morris dished out eight assists on the day compared to only one turnover.
Baylor’s next game will be against TK Hannover in Florence, Italy, at 6:30 p.m. ECT (11:30 a.m. CT).