TRIESTE, ITALY - Baylor sealed the sweep of its foreign tour in Italy with a 104-50 victory over the Muggia Select Slammers Saturday night. The win made the Lady Bears 3-0 on their trip as Kalani Brown and Juicy Landrum poured in 22 and 21 points respectively in Baylor’s final contest overseas.
“Physical again, but we’ve got enough bodies to throw out there that physical play is not going to affect us,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Just to watch them play together, bond, have a little fun, shoot a lot of threes. ... Juicy, I finally had to take her out she was hogging the ball and shooting too many threes.”
Landrum went 7-for-9 from deep as Baylor finished shooting 10-of-19 from the perimeter.
Joining Brown and Landrum in double figures were Queen Egbo, Didi Richards, Caitlin Bickle and Honesty Scott-Grayson.
Richards had 11 points while Scott-Grayson and Bickle each had 10. Egbo finished with a double-double as she recorded 13 points to go with 15 rebounds. The freshman pulled down 11 offensive rebounds.
Baylor finished shooting 44 percent from the floor, while 27 of its 37 buckets were assisted.
Alexis Morris finished with eight assists to only one turnover.
Defensively, the Lady Bears held Muggia Select to 28.1 percent shooting.
“I feel really great about this year,” Brown said. “We got to work on things that we need to work on, and team chemistry is most important. I feel like we all get along, and we’re all together on this, so I feel really good about this year.”
Overall, Baylor averaged a 42.3-point margin of victory in their three wins over Bosnia/Herzegovina, TK Hannover and Muggia Select. The Lady Bear defense held those opponents to a combined .272 shooting percentage.
“We got not only memories; have a team that needs to bond,” Mulkey said. “We got some basketball, but the most important thing is what they take home to their families 15-20 years from now.”