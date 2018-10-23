Chloe Jackson was named one of 20 players on the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The Drysdale Award recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball.
Jackson, a graduate transfer from LSU, was a second team all-SEC selection last year after she led the Tigers with 18.1 points per game. Jackson played one season at NC State in 2014-15 that was cut short due to injury. She then transferred to LSU where she played from 2016-18 for the Tigers and totaled 944 points.
Drysdale was the first player, male or female, to earn all-America status in all four seasons as a collegian with UCLA. The list will be narrowed to 10 members in mid-February before the five finalists will be presented to Ann Meyers Drysdale and the selection committee. The winner of the 2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be revealed on an ESPN platform during the 2019 Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Fla.
Last season Victoria Vivians of Mississippi State was named the inaugural winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.