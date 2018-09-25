ESPN will carry Baylor women’s basketball’s contest against UConn at 8 p.m. Jan. 3. A little over a month later, ESPN2 will show the Lady Bears’ road game at Texas Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Big 12 announced the news Tuesday that five games were picked up by the ESPN family of networks with Tennessee at Texas on ESPN2 at Noon Dec. 9, Baylor and UConn on ESPN Jan. 3 at 8 p.m., TCU at Oklahoma State Jan. 6 on ESPNU at 1 p.m., Texas at West Virginia on ESPN2 Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. and the Lady Bears at the Longhorns Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Baylor plays two additional contests on ESPN2 this season with a neutral contest in Fort Defiance, Ariz. vs. Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and at South Carolina Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Baylor’s game at Kansas Jan. 16 will be shown on Jayhawk Television Network, coupled with a live stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.
Overall, the Lady Bears are scheduled to be on television 22 times with road games at Stanford Dec. 15 and at Kansas State Feb. 13 to be determined.