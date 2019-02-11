If the women's basketball season ended now, Baylor, Louisville, Oregon and Mississippi State would be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
In the first of two top-16 reveals during the 2018-19 season by the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee, it was announced that UConn, defending champion Notre Dame, Stanford and NC State are currently No. 2 seeds. The rest of the top 16 consisted of Marquette, Iowa, Maryland and Oregon State as No. 3 seeds, while South Carolina, Gonzaga, Iowa State and Miami were No. 4 seeds.
In addition, the committee designated region locations for all 16 seeds, with Baylor the No. 1 seed in the Greensboro (N.C.) Region, Louisville the top seed in the Chicago region, Oregon in the Portland (Ore.) Region and Mississippi State in the Albany (N.Y.) Region.
The Lady Bears were joined by Notre Dame, Maryland and South Carolina in the Greensboro region, arguably the toughest of the quadrants.