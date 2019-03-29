GREENSBORO, N.C. – Baylor coach Kim Mulkey joked during her press conference on Friday that she wasn’t going to give an opening statement because the media would have its own agenda anyway.
Or maybe it wasn’t a joke, especially since most of the reporters present at the Greensboro Regional wanted to talk about Baylor’s matchup with South Carolina in early December while the coaches involved didn’t have a lot of interest in that subject.
“They’re a different team now, we’re a different team now,” Mulkey said. “Some players that did not play much in that game are now huge factors for them.”
It’s difficult to ignore the fact that Baylor stomped South Carolina, 94-69, when the two teams met on Dec. 2 in Columbia, S.C. The Lady Bears won the first quarter of that game, 32-13, on the strength of Chloe Jackson’s eight points, a pair of 3-pointers by Juicy Landrum and another from Moon Ursin. The Gamecocks prioritized shutting down Baylor’s frontcourt combo of Lauren Cox and Kalani Brown, so the Lady Bears guards lit up the scoreboard.
And, yet, those particulars won’t matter much once the ball goes up in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.
“You flush that,” Mulkey said. “We flushed that game as soon as it was over because it was a good matchup as far as going on the road to see what we were made of and what our strengths and weaknesses were. But it was flushed quickly.”
Now comes the rematch as No. 1 seed Baylor (33-1) faces No. 4 seed South Carolina (23-9) at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum.
The Gamecocks are in a much different position than two years ago when they entered the NCAA Tournament with a No. 1 seed and made good on it by claiming the national championship at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Now they’re the underdogs trying to take out No. 1-overall-seed Baylor.
South Carolina is also a in a different place than when it hosted the Lady Bears in early December.
“I feel like we’re a lot more healthy than we were at that stage of the game,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “We didn’t talk about our players who were trying to get back closer to 100 percent. But we were not 100 percent by any means. We’ve played all season long, ever since December we’ve been more healthy than not. We’re looking forward to having a healthy roster and seeing where we stack up and where we’ve improved.”
Both Mulkey and Staley said they expected South Carolina’s defensive game plan from the first meeting to get chucked, in short because it didn’t work. And also because there’s a whole lot more current and relevant game film with which to create a strategy.
South Carolina was ranked No. 18 when it faced Baylor the first time. The Gamecocks dropped to No. 25 and then found their rhythm. South Carolina won 13 of 14 from early December to early February, helping it climb back to No. 15 in the nation by the time the tournament began.
Along the way, Staley found a way to incorporate a huge portion of her roster in games. The Gamecocks have 11 players who average double-digit minutes. Their top four scorers average between 10.3 and 11.7 points, meaning South Carolina is going to get offense from many players in many different ways.
They seem comfortable with that.
“Our players, both the bigs and our perimeter players, they have a better understanding of how we need to play,” Staley said. “I think they’re locked into our game plan. I do feel like we can do some things to get good shots.”
While Baylor and/or South Carolina making shots will be the X-factor, the Lady Bears believe their controlled factor will be the way they defend. Baylor goes into its 35th game of the season allowing opponents to shoot 31 percent from the field.
“That’s definitely something that we’ve lived off of,” Baylor guard DiDi Richards said. “It makes it easier. We’re not ever worried about if our shot’s going to fall because we know we’re going to hold our opponents.”