Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith of the Baylor women’s basketball team have been selected for the USA Basketball Under-19 World Cup Team.
A total of 31 players attended the trials for the team, and 12 were selected. They’ll train in Colorado Springs, Colo., from July 5-10 before traveling to Tokyo, Japan to practice and scrimmage against the Japan Under 19 National Team July 13-15. The FIBA Under-19 World Cup will tip off in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 20.
The team will be coached by Louisville’s Jeff Walz.
Smith competed with the USA Under-18 team last summer that won gold in Mexico City. Egbo also made that squad, but chose to move to Waco sooner to begin working out at Baylor.