When the Los Angeles Sparks drafted Kalani Brown in last week’s WNBA Draft, they set in motion a new Baylor pro basketball connection.
Brown looks to join former Lady Bear Odyssey Sims on the Sparks’ roster. Sims, of course, owns a national championship ring, just like Brown, as she helped Baylor win the 2012 NCAA title with an unprecedented 40-0 season. Sims will start her sixth WNBA season this year and her third with Los Angeles after previously playing for the Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings franchise.
Brown and Sims will become just the second set of Baylor players to be WNBA teammates. In the 2017 season, the Phoenix Mercury roster included both Brittney Griner and Alexis Prince.