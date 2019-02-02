In their first game at home as the No. 1 team in the country in six years, the Lady Bears put on a show. Baylor’s 96-37 win over Texas Tech marked the largest margin of victory in a Big 12 contest in school history.
But where to start when recapping this game? There are so many options to choose from.
Let’s start with Kalani Brown as the senior had 10 points in the first three minutes of the game before she finished with 23 points and six rebounds. The 6-7 post continues to show why she’s one of the best in the nation at running the floor as she finished a handful of fast breaks for the Lady Bears. Then when she went to work in the half court sets, Brown easily got good post position with both feet deep inside the paint.
“She ran the floor well, she got to the rim and then posted ball-side block and we did a better job of keeping our dribble alive,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “We want to throw the ball to Kalani a lot on the move. That’s not the thing to do. You throw it to her and give her time to get set down there and demand the basketball.”
When she wasn’t scoring, Brown was dishing it inside to her post counterpart, Lauren Cox. The junior forward who was honored before the game for recently surpassing the 1,000-point mark in her career, finished a perfect 5 for 5 from the floor for 10 points.
On the perimeter, DiDi Richards continued to be the shutdown defender Baylor fans know her to be as she tied her career best with four steals, but sophomore Moon Ursin also showed her ability to do the same thing. The sophomore guard started in place of Juicy Landrum who suffered a right foot injury at Oklahoma State and was resting.
Ursin showed off her defensive chops, her ability to harass the ball handler as Kim Mulkey’s described it, as Chrislyn Carr — who always puts up double-digit shot attempts — only shot the ball seven times Saturday afternoon for a season low four points.
“She set the tone for this basketball team both defensively and offensively,” Mulkey said. “She was assigned to Carr, and I think it was a career low, she’s only a freshman, but four points might be the lowest point total. Moon just harassed her all day. So kudos to Moon, her opportunity came and she took advantage of it. It was outstanding.”
But the sophomore didn’t just have an exceptional defensive game, she also showed off her speed on fast breaks as well as her midrange jumper and a 3-pointer that was nothing but net. Ursin racked up 12 points on the day.
“I had a lot of fun today,” Ursin said. “It was definitely a confidence booster for me, and my teammates were just encouraging the entire time. We were getting and-ones all over the floor. It was fun. Everybody was on today and that’s always a good sign.”
At the point was Chloe Jackson who only missed three shots for a total of eight points in addition to seven assists. She led the way for a Lady Bear group that finished with 34 assists on 41 made buckets.
Those five played for about a half as Mulkey was able to get her bench more playing time. Overall, Baylor’s bench scored 41 points as NaLyssa Smith finished with 14 points and Aquira DeCosta nearly matched her career total of 12 as she put up 10 points.
Flash back to about a month ago when Baylor played at Texas Tech. The Lady Bears were up by 30-plus points, but when Mulkey subbed in the bench that lead was cut to 17 points. That didn’t happen Saturday.
The freshmen took the 46-point lead and increased it to 59.
“I challenged them this time, if you’re ever in that situation again, extend or maintain the lead,” Mulkey said. “I said it again in the timeout. ‘I don’t care what the score is, I’m watching you and the value you are to your basketball team.’
“I just thought they responded. I looked out here, and we had five freshmen on the floor, and they had starters and seniors out there. That made me proud as a coach, and we did positive things when they were out there.”
For most of the second half, the Fierce Five were able to take the floor together. It almost looked like a pick-up game on the court as the freshmen were having all kinds of fun getting to the hoop while the starters swung their towels and cheered on the bench.
“It was super fun,” Smith said. “It’s rare when that happens. So when it did happen, and just seeing all of them score and how excited everybody was in the crowd and seeing people on the bench just proud of what everybody’s doing, it just made me proud of my teammates.”
Every Lady Bear who entered the game scored as Baylor finished shooting 68.3 percent from the floor, its best mark of the year.
Defensively, the Lady Bears held Texas Tech to 37 points off 23.1 percent shooting. The Lady Raiders finished 3 for 22 from the 3-point line.
“We listened to a scouting report, we got up there on them, we communicated better, we switched better, and it started honestly with Moon,” Mulkey said. “I think Moon not letting Carr come off those screens and do stuff and throw up shots – every shot she tried to get we had a hand in her face.”