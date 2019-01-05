Shortly after sitting at the podium for the postgame press conference after Baylor ended UConn’s 126 game regular season win streak, Kim Mulkey said her focus was on Lubbock and Texas Tech.
“The most important thing in my mind right now is what time do we practice tomorrow, what do I do with them tomorrow,” the Baylor head coach said. “We will enjoy this, and they should enjoy it, but you can’t overemphasize it. You just can’t. We’re just one of the elite programs. They’re the elite of the elite and we want what they have. It was good, y’all had to enjoy it. We enjoyed it.”
Now, the Lady Bears focus their attention to Big 12 play as the juggernaut, face each team twice as round robin play tips off Sunday with a noon contest at Texas Tech. Baylor enters United Supermarkets Arena as winners of the past eight league regular season championships.
“When you’re at a big program, everyone is going to give you their best shot,” senior Kalani Brown said. “So we have to focus on Lubbock because Texas Tech isn’t afraid, and they’re not going to back down just because we beat UConn. And we can’t get complacent because we beat UConn. We still have a lot more games to go. Yes, it was a great win, but on to the next one.”
With new head coach Marlene Stollings, these Lady Raiders are a whole ‘nother breed than they’ve been the past few years. Already, Texas Tech has surpassed last season’s win total of seven and are great on the boards in addition to boasting a couple of outside threats.
Last time in Lubbock
It was a coming out party for Waco native Juicy Landrum. After averaging 1.8 points per game as a freshman, Landrum opened the 2017-18 campaign coming off the bench. Then a sophomore, Landrum hadn’t scored in three straight games, not taking a single shot in barely any playing time.
But with Natalie Chou sidelined due to injury, Landrum was placed into Baylor’s starting lineup. And did she ever capitalize on the opportunity.
Landrum was red hot against the Lady Raiders as she finished with a career high 20 points off 8-for-10 shooting from the floor, including a 4-for-6 mark from the perimeter, in 33 minutes of action to go with nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and no turnovers.
Since then, Landrum has consistently been a scoring threat, with the exception of an 0-for-2 outing in 23 minutes in last season’s Sweet 16 contest against Oregon State. Landrum has scored in double figures in 13 of the last 25 games dating back to the Tech game a year ago.
Her three triples were monumental in Baylor’s win over UConn on Thursday. Landrum, on her career, is shooting 40.5 percent from the 3-point line.
By the numbers
9 – Number of wins Texas Tech has as Marlene Stollins is off to the best start by a Lady Raider head coach in their first since since the 1977-78 season when Gay Benson started the season 9-2.
26 – Number of times in 48 quarters the Lady Raiders have scored 20-plus points
10 – Texas Tech has netted 10 triples twice this season.
5 – Number of times the Lady Raiders have pulled down 50-plus rebounds in a game. Before this year, the last time Texas Tech accomplished this feat was when the Lady Raiders had 71 rebounds against New Mexico in Nov. 2016.
17 – Baylor has won the last 17 contests against the Lady Raiders. Texas Tech’s last win over the Lady Bears happened in Feb. 2011.
2 – As of Jan. 4, Texas Tech has the top two scorers in the Big 12 with Chrislyn Carr (20.0) and Brittany Brewer (18.8).
25.6 – Percentage of Texas Tech’s shot attempts that Chrislyn Carr has put up on her own, a mark that’s 50 more than any other Lady Raider. She set a school record with a 9-for-21 mark from the 3-point line against Nebraska.
57.5 – Field goal percentage for Brittany Brewer.