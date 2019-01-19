Queen Egbo - a McDonald’s All-American, five-star recruit and seventh-ranked overall prospect by ESPN - wasn’t worried about signing with a Baylor program that touted an All-American tandem already at her position.
While most players might view that as a threat to playing time their first time in college, Egbo saw it as a chance to get better.
“I just wanted to be the best,” the 6-3 freshman said. “I knew if you have people in front of you who are better than you, that’s going to make you a better player. Coming in with an All-American like Kalani (Brown), I knew she would push me to be better and she would set the standard for me. Then a player like LC (Lauren Cox), she’s smart and knows the game and would teach me how to be a more intelligent player. I knew what I was coming into.”
In practice, it’s Brown that Egbo goes up against. And yes, while it’s helping Egbo’s game, it’s also been a benefit to the 6-7 senior.
“Queen has to guard me every day and vice versa,” Brown said. “Queen challenges me to move my feet. She’s a more agile and athletic post player which is something you see coming in. We push each other. I’m strong and back to the basket and she’s agile. We challenge each other with our games.”
Egbo made a statement in Baylor’s Big 12 opener as she stepped up when Brown went to the bench with two fouls early in the first half. The freshman finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Through four league games, Egbo is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds of 46.7 percent shooting in 11.8 minutes per game.
“I just have to be more consistent,” Egbo said. “Whenever Coach (Kim Mulkey) asks me to do something, I have to be willing to do it, because there are people who would dream to be in a position like this here at a school like this. I’m just taking the most of this opportunity and making the best out of it.”
The growth and progression of Egbo’s game, along with NaLyssa Smith’s, will obviously help Baylor as the season progresses, especially Sunday afternoon as the Lady Bears host a West Virginia team that’s won three straight and coming off an upset victory over No. 18 Iowa State at home.
“You know what you’re going to get from (West Virginia),” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Those guys are going to guard you, they’re going to be physical. They’re just tough. Every time we play them, you know you’re going to have to work to get open on the wing, work to get the ball in the post. They just don’t back down. They make it as tough and ugly as they can make it.”
The biggest difference Mulkey notices about this year’s Mountaineer team is that they don’t have the two bigs inside that they have in years past. Instead, West Virginia has 6-6 Theresa Ekhar inside and mostly runs the other four players on the outside. Naomi Davenport, a 6-0 swing player, can move to the high post for West Virginia. She is second on the team with 14 points per game and can sink it from anywhere on the court. The senior is shooting 49.5 percent overall with a 40.9 percent mark from deep.
The Mountaineers are led by Tynice Martin who sat out last season but dropped 32 points on Baylor to lead West Virginia to the Big 12 Championship title game victory back in March 2017. Martin, co-Big 12 Player of the Week alongside Baylor’s Juicy Landrum, leads the Mountaineers with 17 points per game off 38.5 percent shooting from the floor and 42.2 percent shooting from the perimeter. She put up 20 points against the Cyclones, but it was Lucky Rudd, in her new role as starter, who led the way for WVU with 22 points.
Rudd is averaging 9.4 points per contest who will step in as point guard when freshman floor general Madisen Smith goes to the bench.
On the defensive end, West Virginia leads the Big 12 with 10.4 steals per game. Baylor, with the exception of 16 turnovers at Texas Tech, has had 10 errors or less in its last five games.
“(West Virginia) is going to guard you, make it difficult for you to make a pass, push and shove,” Mulkey said. “That’s who they are. Iowa State’s known for the 3-point shot, and every time they tried to put up a shot, someone was right there in their face. Another thing that stands out is rebounding, they rebound and go to the offensive boards hard.”