The No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 California matchup looked like a good fight on paper.
And for a few minutes it was. But then the Lady Bears demonstrated why they’re a heavyweight in this NCAA Tournament fight.
The Golden Bears pushed the Lady Bears for the first quarter, until Baylor forced the issue and Cal couldn’t keep up.
Baylor landed a haymaker with a 15-0 run bridging the first and second quarters, showing its No. 1-overall-seed merit and setting the tone for the Lady Bears’ 102-63 victory on Monday night at the Ferrell Center.
Once again, Baylor’s defense took the leading role as it held Cal under 40-percent shooting from the field while the game was still undecided. Baylor dominated the rebounding category, 49-23, center Kalani Brown blocked five shots and guard DiDi Richards came up with three steals.
The Lady Bears’ inside-outside formula took hold on the offensive end. Guards Juicy Landrum and Chloe Jackson scored 20 and 18 points respectively and combined for 13 assists. Forward Lauren Cox posted 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
And, though Brown finished with just eight points and eight boards, her baskets made maximum impact. She started the game by grabbing an offensive rebound over Cal star center Kristine Anigwe. Then Brown went past and over Anigwe for a layup to give Baylor its first lead.
By defeating Cal, Baylor earned a place in the Sweet 16 for the 11th-consecutive season. The Lady Bears (33-1) will play South Carolina in the regional semifinal round on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.
Cal (20-13) took a two-point lead on a couple of occasions in the first quarter. Anigwe went to the line and sunk two free throws with 2:29 left in the period and then hit a jumper a minute later to put the Golden Bears ahead 16-14.
However, Anigwe’s jump shot would be Cal’s last field goal for more than six minutes as Baylor took over.
The Lady Bears’ ensuing 15-0 run was highlighted by a pair of Jackson jumpers and a DiDi Richards layup on a nifty assist by Cox, who tossed a two-handed overhead pass from the free throw line to Richards on the block.
Golden Bears forward Jaelyn Brown broke the scoring drought with a running jumper, but Baylor kept on firing.
Richards made a layup off another sweet dish from a frontcourt teammate. This time Brown dropped off a pass to Richards on a back-door cut to the basket.
Landrum finished off the first half right for the Lady Bears as she nailed a 3-pointer from near the top of the key at the buzzer. That shot put Baylor ahead 46-27 going to halftime.
Baylor harassed Anigwe into a 1-for-11 shooting performance in the first half. Brown and Cox each sent back shots from the Cal center.
Anigwe, who finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks, picked up her third and fourth fouls in quick succession early in the third quarter. As a result, she had to watch from the bench as Baylor stretched out a 39-point lead by the end of the period.