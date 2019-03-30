GREENSBORO, N.C. – No more bitter aftertaste following the Sweet 16.
The top-ranked Baylor Lady Bears erased the memory of last year’s third-round exit from the NCAA Tournament by hammering South Carolina from the jump.
Although the Gamecocks scrapped with Baylor well into the second half, South Carolina could do little more than threaten to make it a game. The Lady Bears worked their inside-outside combination and cruised to a 93-68 victory on Saturday afternoon at Greensboro Coliseum.
Baylor (34-1) defeated the Gamecocks by 25 on their home court in early December. The Lady Bears controlled that game from the early going. All these months later, full of team development and, as South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said, her team getting healthy, not much changed. In fact, Baylor won the first matchup 94-69, and it was just a point off in the Sweet 16.
South Carolina cut Baylor’s lead to 16 midway through the third quarter. That allowed the Gamecocks fans, who made the 180-mile trip to Greensboro, to briefly get into the game and make some noise.
But the Lady Bears quelled the rally as center Kalani Brown had a put back in the paint and DiDi Richards continued her best offensive game of the season with a pair of baskets.
Baylor didn’t let South Carolina (23-10) back within 19 points the rest of the way.
“They are capable of going on some runs because they’re really quick in transition, they can knock down some 3s like they did late,” Lady Bears forward Lauren Cox said. “To get up like that and keep that lead was pretty important for us.”
Richards consistently finished around the basket as she scored a career-high 25 points to lead Baylor.
“That’s something that’s going to happen as they continue to double team our posts,” Richards said. “I’m just thankful that they were able to find me on the back side.”
Cox and Brown filled up the stat sheet as well. Cox scored 17 points with 14 rebounds, five blocks and six assists. Brown posted 18 points, 10 boards, two blocks and three assists.
All five Baylor starters finished in double-digits scoring as point guard Chloe Jackson and shooting guard Juicy Landrum each pitched in 12. The Lady Bears’ versatility had Staley comparing them to past tournament winners.
“Baylor has all the key ingredients to be a national champion,” Staley said. “They have size, they have athleticism. They have an ability to beat you at a lot of different places.”
Now there’s one more hurdle left between Baylor and the Final Four in Tampa, Fla. The Lady Bears face Greensboro Region No. 2 seed Iowa at 6 p.m. CT on Monday back here at Greensboro Coliseum.
But the Baylor players don’t seem to be letting the intensity of the moment bother them.
“I wouldn’t say pressure unless it’s personal pressure on ourselves,” Richards said. “We don’t really feel pressure from everyone outside. We just play our game.”
Just like the first time around against South Carolina in December, Baylor asserted itself from the opening tip.
The Lady Bears grabbed a double-digit lead when Brown dropped off a pass for Richards in the paint that Richards converted for a layup and a 16-5 advantage at the 4:43 mark of the first quarter.
Baylor led South Carolina, 32-13, after 10 minutes when the teams met in December in Columbia, S.C. This time the Lady Bears established a 24-11 margin by the end of the first quarter.
And Baylor just kept going from there.
The Lady Bears pushed the tempo in the first half, throwing long passes to streaking guards and tossing up 11 fast-break points by halftime.
“I think Coach Staley was trying to say fast versus big,” Mulkey said. “So we’re pretty fast too. We’re not just a bunch of slugs running the floor with two big girls. Those kids can get up and down the floor. Our guards are going to push it.”
Baylor surged ahead by 26 points at the break. South Carolina’s relentless pressure and speed helped keep the Lady Bears from running farther away in the second half. But Baylor stayed in control.
During one timeout in the second half, Mulkey took Jackson aside and had a head-to-head, heart-to-heart talk.
“I wish that I could’ve given Chloe, not anybody else, but Chloe a little bit more of a breather,” Mulkey said. “This is as far as she’s ever been in the playoffs and that’s what I told her. ‘I know you’re tired, but you’re fixin’ to get to play in an Elite Eight game. Can you go a few more minutes? And she said ‘Yeah, Coach, I got this.’”