The national champion Baylor women’s basketball program picked up its second commitment this week on Wednesday.
Samantha “Sammie” Wagner, a 6-foot-1 eighth grader from San Antonio, announced her commitment to the Lady Bears via Twitter. She’ll graduate high school in 2023.
“I’ve dreamed of this day since the first (time) I walked on campus at six years old,” Wagner wrote. “I can’t even express how grateful I am to all the coaches who have recruited me over the last few years. With that being said, I’d like to thank God and my family first, along with my finest family and friends for supporting me in my commitment to play basketball for Baylor University.”