Defending Big 12 champion Baylor women's basketball begins its season as practice officially tips off at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Whetsel Practice Facility.
Baylor, with preseason All-Americans Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox, has collected three preseason national rankings in the top five heading into the 2018-19 season. The Athlon Sports College Basketball Preview tabbed Baylor as No. 3, Street & Smith’s selected BU at No. 4 and Lindy’s Sports College Basketball has the Lady Bears at No. 5 heading into the season.
Along with Brown and Cox, Baylor returns four lettermen and welcomes five freshmen and a graduate transfer for a 12-woman roster for the 2018-19 campaign.
The Lady Bears will practice daily from 1-4 p.m. The Tip Off Club's Welcome Back Dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ferrell Center.
Wednesday’s practice will be held on the Ferrell Center’s main floor and will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m.
Baylor opens the season against Nicholls State at 6 p.m. Nov. 6. However, the Lady Bears will take the floor before then with a pair of home exhibition games against Langston (Oct. 26) and Texas A&M Commerce (Nov. 1). Both contests will begin at 7 p.m.
Fans interested in purchasing season tickets should visit BaylorBears.com/Tickets or call the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-6446.