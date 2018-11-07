Kim Mulkey continues to be impressed with senior point guard Chloe Jackson. And why wouldn’t she be?
In Baylor’s season opening 100-39 win over Nicholls State on Tuesday, Jackson was 4-for-8 from the floor with five assists, no turnovers and three steals.
“It starts with Chloe Jackson. I can’t tell you how impressed I am with her. Point guard is the most difficult position on the floor. For her to come here and just grasp everything I’m throwing at her every day and to lead our basketball team, it’s really remarkable.”
Moving from shooting guard to point guard, there are some adjustments to be made. While one of them is looking first to pass instead of to shoot, Jackson has found the right balance and in such a short amount of time at Baylor.
“Chloe, I’m not taking away her scoring,” Mulkey said of her point guard that averaged 18 points per game a year ago at LSU as an all-SEC performer. “She just happens to be able to find open players right now, but Chloe can score. She’s a great midrange shooter, and I can even move her to the two when I put Juicy (Landrum) at the point some. Chloe can score the ball. Chloe can push the ball up the floor. As I tell our post players, when you’re in with Chloe, if you will just take off and run, even the wing players, she’s pushing it. Get down there and you will be rewarded.”
Wooden Award Watch List
Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox were named to the Top 30 Watch List for the Watch List for the John Wooden Award’s annual All-American team and Most Outstanding Player award. Baylor was one of six schools – along with Notre Dame, UConn, Mississippi State, Oregon and Stanford – to have multiple players on the list.
Brown and Cox combine for six preseason All-America honors with the senior Brown with four and the junior Cox with two. Brown was a first-team selection by the Associated Press, Athlon, Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports while Cox earned second-team nods from Athlon and Street & Smith’s.
Both players were selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 team and Brown was selected to repeat as Big 12 Player of the Year.
Scouting St. Francis
Like Nicholls State, St. Francis advanced to the NCAA Tournament a year ago before being ousted by a No.1 seed in the first round. For Nicholls, it was Mississippi State. For St. Francis, it was UConn.
The Red Flash comes to Waco off its season opening loss, 96-52, to Rutgers.
Jess Kovatch led St. Francis with 12 points in the loss. The 5-9 guard, who averaged 24.4 points per game last year, starts the season as the career stats leader in the NCAA in scoring (2,158 career points) and three pointers made (349).
Kovatch’s 349 career made three-point field goals ranks first on the Division I active career list and already stands as a Northeast Conference record. She led the NCAA last season with 141 three-pointers.
Baylor is the Red Flash’s first Big 12 opponent since playing West Virginia on Dec. 29, 2014.
Thursday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. inside the Ferrell Center and can be seen on Fox Sports Southwest Plus with a radio broadcast on 1660 AM/92.3 FM.
Starting rotation
In Tuesday’s season opener, Jackson got the start at point guard, Juicy Landrum starting at shooting guard, DiDi Richards got the nod at small forward while Lauren Cox and Kalani Brown started at the power forward and center positions respectively.
“I like the five I started tonight,” Mulkey said. “The only problem there is Juicy and Chloe have to basically play the point guard position for us. I’ll have to be very careful to sub each of them and not have them both on the floor for 40 minutes at a time. Could be some games that I do have that.
“I think we have a lot of weapons. I think that there’s not a kid on that floor that I’m not confident in putting in the ball game right now. Again, that depends on who we play because they all have different strengths and weaknesses.”
Mulkey hits 1,100
Baylor’s win over Nicholls on Tuesday gave Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey 1,100 wins combined as a collegiate player (130, La. Tech), assistant coach (430, La. Tech) & head coach (540, Baylor).
Salute to Heroes Night
Thursday will be “Salute to Heroes” night at the Ferrell Center as active military, veterans and first responders can received a discounted $5 ticket to the game. To get the discounted rate, visit baylorbears.com/promotions and use the promo code: HEROES or show a valid form of ID at the Baylor ticket office prior to the game.
Also, the Baylor Golden Wave Band drumline will perform at halftime.