The Baylor Lady Bears already climbed to the top of their game by claiming their third NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament title in April.
Now it’s up to a fan vote to decide if the Baylor women are the champion of championship teams.
The Lady Bears have been nominated for an ESPY in the “Best Team” category along with six other squads.
The ESPYs are the annual sports awards created and hosted by ESPN.
A fan vote will determine the winner of the “Best Team” category. Baylor is contending with NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament champion Virginia, the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots, the Clemson Tigers football team that won the College Football Playoff, the World Series champion Boston Red Sox, and the US Women’s National Team that will play for the Women’s World Cup championship on Sunday.
Baylor posted a 37-1 record on its way to the Big 12 regular season and tournament tiles. In the Final Four, the Lady Bears defeated Oregon and Notre Dame in a two-step of thrillers to win the national championship.