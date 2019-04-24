The Baylor Lady Bears are headed for an audience with President Donald Trump next week.
Baylor announced on Wednesday that the Lady Bears have accepted an invitation to the White House on Monday in recognition of their NCAA Tournament championship.
The Lady Bears posted a 37-1 record and captured the program’s third national title by defeating Notre Dame on April 7.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears also visited the White House and met with President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama in 2005 and 2012 following their first two national titles.
Baylor also announced on Wednesday that Sports Illustrated will feature an essay by Mulkey, giving her account of the road to the Lady Bears’ most recent national championship and her time at Baylor. It will run in the April 22-29 double issue.
WNBA’s Sparks, Lynx swap former Lady Bears
A pair of former Baylor Lady Bears swapped places on Monday as the L.A. Sparks traded Odyssey Sims to the Minnesota Lynx for Alexis Jones.
Sims, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 2014 by the Tulsa shock, played the last two seasons in Los Angeles and was a member of the Sparks when they faced Minnesota in the WNBA Finals in 2017. Jones was drafted No. 12 overall by the Lynx in 2017.
Both players are in Baylor’s career top 10 in 3-pointers made.
Jones will be joining fellow Lady Bear alum Kalani Brown in L.A. after Brown was drafted No. 7 overall by the Sparks earlier this month.
Baylor women’s golf headed to East Lansing Regional
The Baylor women’s golf team will be the No. 8 seed in the East Lansing (Mich.) Regional for the NCAA tournament, beginning May 6-8.
It’s the seventh regional appearance in eight seasons under head coach Jay Goble, and marks the 17th NCAA tournament appearance in program history.
The No. 1 seed in the East Lansing Regional is Stanford. Other teams in the regional, listed in seeding order, are Arizona, Kent State, UCLA, Michigan State, Campbell, Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisville, Augusta, LSU, Indiana, Long Beach State, Xavier, Harvard and IUPUI.
The other No. 1 seeds are Duke at the Auburn Regional, USC at the Washington Regional, and Texas at the Norman (Okla.) Regional.
Baylor finished second to Texas at this year’s Big 12 tournament, led by sophomore Diana Baillieux’s fifth place finish.