TAMPA, Fla. — Great passes equal easy baskets.
That’s something the few teams still playing college basketball this season have embraced and embodied. In fact, the participants in this weekend’s NCAA Women’s Final Four all rank No. 6 or higher in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Oregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu leads the nation with 305 assists and paces the Ducks as they also rank No. 1 in assist-to-turnover at 1.91.
Baylor is close behind Oregon at No. 2 in the nation at 1.73 after the Lady Bears dominated the Big 12 in that category. Baylor locked down the top six individual spots in assist-to-turnover and forward Lauren Cox ranks 21st nationally in that column.
“We don’t have any selfish players on this team,” Cox said. “Everyone is for each other, we’re all focused on the one main goal. It could be any of us that goes off on any night. It doesn’t matter who gets the glory as long as we win.”
The Lady Bears (35-1) will take another shot at that team glory when they play Oregon (33-4) in a national semifinal at 6 p.m. CT on Friday night at Amalie Arena.
Baylor has raced past the competition so far in this NCAA Tournament, winning by an average of 38.3 points. Most of the time, following a fast-break layup or swished jumper on a well-executed play, the Lady Bears players can be spotted pointing at each other, saying thanks for the assist that made the basket happen.
Assists usually fall in two categories. They can be dazzling no-look or behind the back dishes, like the one center Kalani Brown dropped off for DiDi Richards in the Lady Bears’ Sweet 16 win.
More often, though, an excellent pass is subtle and assists pile up on the stat sheet without a lot of fanfare. Baylor point guard Chloe Jackson’s personality on the court is understated and calm and that attitude sets the tone for the rest of the team.
“I don’t consider myself a fancy passer, I just get the job done,” Jackson said. “Cut and dry. Sometimes it takes a great pass to get the job done, sometimes it’s just a simple one pass away type of thing. Whatever is needed.”
The coach always wants to see the simple pass, since it minimizes the chance of giving the ball to the other team. That might be the key to Jackson earning Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey’s trust this season.
“(When the season started) I didn’t know if we were going to be a team that threw it all over the gym, (if) we were going to be wild,” Mulkey said. “Quickly I learned Chloe doesn’t play like that. Then DiDi and Juicy (Landrum) can relieve her when she needs a breather or when she’s trapped and they throw it to one of the wing players. They can bring the ball up the floor for us. Then you have to know that all they do is throw the ball inside. How difficult is it to get the ball to a 6-7 kid (Brown) and a 6-5 kid (Cox)? So that helps as well.”
It’s true, Baylor’s outstanding assist-to-turnover ratio is fueled by the fact that, a whole lot of times this season, a guard will hit Brown or Cox on the block and the result has been a point-blank bucket.
Sometimes, though, it’s the other way around. Cox, with 133 assists, ranks fourth on the Lady Bears behind Jackson, Richards and Landrum. Brown has 55, more than a dime per game, despite the fact that when she gets the ball, it’s usually her job to take it to the basket.
“I think they’re great passers,” Jackson said. “I would give them a 10 simply just because LC is an amazing passer. She has that height advantage over some people where she can see the floor really well. Her passes are always crisp and delivered perfectly. Same thing with Lani. They both pass the ball really well, they find DiDi going back door or whatever and they just have a great chemistry.”
Now that Baylor is 36 games into the season and on a 27-game winning streak, the teamwork that Jackson and Cox mentioned can be seen in how well each of the Lady Bears seem to know each other’s moves before they make them.
So when Cox gets the ball, she has a pretty good idea where to go for an easy basket.
“You can pass out of (a double team) all you want, and if we don’t get a shot out of it, they’re just going to keep throwing it in, keep double and triple teaming us,’ she said. “We’re fortunate to have people who can cut to the basket in DiDi and knock down a shot in Chloe and Juicy.”