Baylor senior center Kalani Brown was named as one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award on Friday.
The Leslie Award, presented jointly by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, is in its second year of honoring women’s college basketball’s top center.
Brown, the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 Player of the Year, is averaging 15.7 points and 8 rebounds entering the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week.
Baylor’s 6-foot-7 center joins California’s Kristine Anigwe, Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, Miami’s Beatrice Mompremier and Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan as the five finalists. Mompremier is a former Baylor player who transferred to the Hurricanes two years ago.