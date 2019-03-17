The top-ranked Baylor Lady Bears are hosting an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show watch party beginning at 5:30 Monday evening in the Stone Room inside the Ferrell Center.
Fans will be able to see the Lady Bears’ reaction live when ESPN broadcasts the bracket reveal for the first time.
Baylor, which claimed both the Big 12 regular-season championship and tournament title, is expected to be the No. 1-overall seed. The Lady Bears will find out their first-round opponent and the rest of their region during the show.
Baylor is also expected to be chosen as a host site for the first and second rounds.