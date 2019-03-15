The top-ranked Baylor Lady Bears are hosting an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show watch party beginning at 5:30 Monday evening in the Stone Room inside the Ferrell Center.
Fans will be able to see the Lady Bears’ reaction live when ESPN broadcasts the bracket reveal for the first time.
Baylor, which claimed both the Big 12 regular-season championship and tournament title, is expected to be the No. 1-overall seed. The Lady Bears will find out their first-round opponent and the rest of their region during the show.
Baylor is also expected to be chosen as a host site for the first and second rounds.
BU’s Brown named Leslie Award finalist
Baylor senior center Kalani Brown was named as one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award on Friday.
The Leslie Award, presented jointly by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, is in its second year of honoring women’s college basketball’s top center.
Brown, the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 Player of the Year, is averaging 15.7 points and 8 rebounds entering the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week.
Baylor’s 6-foot-7 center joins California’s Kristine Anigwe, Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, Miami’s Beatrice Mompremier and Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan as the five finalists. Mompremier is a former Baylor player who transferred to the Hurricanes two years ago.
Texas A&M fires Kennedy
HOUSTON — Texas A&M has fired basketball coach Billy Kennedy.
The school announced the move Friday, a day after the Aggies finished the season 14-18.
Kennedy was 151-116 in eight seasons at the school after coaching Murray State for five seasons.
Texas A&M finished 11th in the Southeastern Conference with a 6-12 record and beat Vanderbilt in the opening round of the conference tournament before being eliminated by Mississippi State on Thursday.
The Aggies reached the NCAA Tournament in just two seasons under Kennedy, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2016 and last season. His best regular season came in 2015-16 when the Aggies went 28-9, one of three seasons where he won more than 20 games at Texas A&M.